21 people share the sentence they were once told that 'accidentally healed' them.

"What sentence did someone say once that accidentally healed a part of you?"

1.

"When your son grows up, he won't take care of himself the way you take care of him now. Instead, he'll do it the way you take care of yourself." That same day, I started to eat healthier, do strength training and cardio, lose weight, and schedule a bunch of doctor's appointments to look at the myriad of things wrong with my body that I ignored for years. - scinos

2.

Every time I spilled something, my father would yell at me. One time, my 2-year-old niece spilled juice on the table and I snapped at her, but she looked at me and said "that's no problem, auntie!" and I went oh. there really is no problem, is it? - thatgirlwithocd

3.