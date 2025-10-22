21 people share the sentence they were once told that 'accidentally healed' them.

"When your son grows up, he won't take care of himself the way you take care of him now. Instead, he'll do it the way you take care of yourself." That same day, I started to eat healthier, do strength training and cardio, lose weight, and schedule a bunch of doctor's appointments to look at the myriad of things wrong with my body that I ignored for years. - scinos
Every time I spilled something, my father would yell at me. One time, my 2-year-old niece spilled juice on the table and I snapped at her, but she looked at me and said "that's no problem, auntie!" and I went oh. there really is no problem, is it? - thatgirlwithocd
“Don’t look in someone else’s bowl unless it’s to make sure they have enough." This is one we use in my house a lot with my two young kiddos. Anytime one of them complains about something good happening to someone else and that it’s not fair, I or my husband will say “Don’t look in someone else’s bowl” and then the kid finishes it. It always helps me put things into perspective. - HannahWS
“You WILL be happy again. I PROMISE you!” Said to me by a fellow young widow, right after my husband died. It had been seven years after her loss. She was SO RIGHT! I am immensely happy now. Sometimes even happier than I was before and I never thought that could be possible. - CNAHopeful7
In my late twenties my uncle said "You know, you really did have a tough childhood. Your parents are crazy." I never thought about it or even considered that there was a reason I was struggling. - xcnvct1
"I really like your nose." It was said to me by a friend and its such a little thing but it legitimately made me cry. I had been told many times how ugly it is and that I would need surgery to fix my face. I started hating myself a little bit less after that. - my_little_mutation
You are allowed to rest without earning it. - HonestLantern
Someone said, “You were never too much. They just didn’t have enough room.” I cried. -CalmAndClear
"You’re not ugly; you’re just not your own type." I've had a lot of insecurity about my looks when I was younger and that line of thinking helped me be less insecure about it. -TomReneth
"Just because someone else has a broken leg doesn't mean your sprained ankle stops hurting." It lanced the boil of "your issues aren't big enough to require attention, stop whining" that I'd been raised with. There's been a domino effect from there, including the recognition that some of my issues were actually pretty flippin' big once I had "permission" to deal with them. - kifflington
We were waiting backstage, all lined up for graduation and our names to be called. My 10th grade English teacher held my shoulder, just as she did for everyone in front. When my name was called, she released my shoulder to signal my turn and pat me a couple times before whispering, "I'm SO proud of you."
Nobody liked this teacher. She was THE bitch as some students called her, but she was my favorite teacher and once she told another teacher I was her favorite student when I passed her class during lunch and they were just chatting. Called me in and was like "You see this oen? She's my faaavorite student." She said I "actually gave effort."
As an Asian American who translates things for her parents to this day, I don't know the Canto word for "proud." I've never heard this word before. But on that day, HS graduation, my English teacher told me she was proud of me and I sat on stage sobbing. -Endlessly_Scribbling
You don't have to forgive to move on. Sometimes you just outgrow the anger. - KindlyExplorer11
You should disappoint everyone else before you disappoint yourself. As a chronic people pleaser who always put herself last, this is something I live by now. - Sugarlips_80
My therapist said, “You don’t have to prove your pain for it to be real.” I stopped defending myself after that. - Lopsided-Rub-79
“You didn’t deserve that, even if you understood why it happened.” - -It_is_what_it_is--
Being kind is not a weakness in an unkind world. - Do_Not_Touch_BOOOOOM
A friend texted me, “You don’t need to fix the whole year. Just fix the next hour.” It helped me get out of bed. - GarbageJunior2614
When I lost my father, some random customer said: It doesn’t get better, it just gets different. That hit just the right spot to start healing. - cntdown
After saying “I wish…” as it was a habit of mine, a friend told me “you’re going to wish your life away." It hit me. So many “woulda coulda should’ve’s” came out of me on the regular, it never occurred to me how much of my life I was wasting wishing things were different. It stops me from obsessing over the past on occasion. - Objective_Memory7831
“Worry is like a rocking chair; it might give you something to do but it’s not taking you anywhere.” You can apply this to most negative feelings and I find it makes me stop and think about the power I’m giving something that isn’t useful. - chaos_is_a_laddahhh
I had been waiting in line to finalize my truck license after passing my test. It was really busy, but my ticket got called and I went through some paperwork with the clerk. I had to fill out one more form, so I said "Its pretty busy in here.. I'll go sit down, fill it out and grab another ticket so I don't waste anyone's time."
The lady said "No it's okay, just fill it out here. Your time is just as good as anyone else's." I'd never heard that before and it just shifted my perspective on not only my own self worth, but I have far more patience for others now also. - deadeyedonnie_