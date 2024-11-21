21 funny and relatable tweets from people who need to vent right now.

Does anyone know what to do. Like in general— mags (@malibubirkin) November 13, 2024
if yall want to watch a 27 year old fight a 58 year old man so badly just put me in the same room with my father— michael (@FilledwithUrine) November 16, 2024
My son found me crying in the kitchen, wrapped his arms around me and whispered, “Is it because of your hair?” Now I’m crying for two reasons.— Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) November 17, 2024
“yeah 4pm friday works great for a meeting” pic.twitter.com/c5UPXZudwr— sophie (@netcapgirl) November 15, 2024
having a crush can be so productive it’s currently got me reading russian lit on my iphone at Denver airport— emma (@open2rain) November 12, 2024
“you’re so funny” thanks i would have been lobotomized in the 1940s— ADHD Memes (@ADHDForReal) November 12, 2024
Therapist accidentally sent me her cat pic.twitter.com/WJ96N4WgmU— Andrew (@railginshot) November 13, 2024
Have constructed such a parasocial imagined relationship with my gym crush that I just approached him in public and asked him how his week was despite us having never spoken pic.twitter.com/qRMeJTFFZJ— rural juror (@ruraljurormovie) November 12, 2024
I’m okay with being single but at night??? And when I’m drunk??? That’s too much— Bella (@mrsbellabankss) November 2, 2024
if i text u “🪗” it means u better start acting accordingly— jynx (@jynxbby) November 2, 2024
someone at the dog park said "good girl" and i looked— skyeee🍒 (@skyeeebby) November 14, 2024
baking when u live alone is like ok i had my fun now what do i do with 28 cookies— Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) November 17, 2024
my boyfriend just said “i encourage you to try all things” to our cat who was licking up buffalo sauce— chase (@_chase_____) November 14, 2024
The sun really clocks out for the day before I do that’s insane— Pastor Kyle. (@itsqail) November 13, 2024
I’ve been telling myself to lock in for 15 consecutive weeks— kat (@oomfship) November 18, 2024
we are in a crisis of people just not sitting in their assigned seats at AMC theaters— iconnorpop (@iconnnorpop) November 14, 2024
Bf just loudly uttered “we are so back” from the kitchen and I thought something exciting had been announced but he was just making a bacon sandwich— Kirbs 🏹 (@PsycheRespector) November 13, 2024
when my daughters get older and finally get to wear my vintage archive fashion nova pieces >>>> 🥹❤️— DILAH (@DOLLDILAH) November 2, 2024
women in PHLEGM (poetry, history, language, english literature, ghost stories, music)— Synexdoche (@amor_fatti) November 7, 2024
ever since i was a little girl i knew i wanted to read restaurant menus online— Meg (@megannn_lynne) November 8, 2024
“unspoken”??? unspoken??? https://t.co/bVr5r6rIv1— victoria (@victoriaedel) November 12, 2024