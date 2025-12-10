21 parents share something their kids did that made them think 'oh no, it's genetic.'

9.

The anxiety. I see my mental health issues in my son already. When he was 4, he said “why does no one love me?” And it was like looking at (and trying to reassure) 4-year-old me. Heartbreaking, but we are working on it now rather than 30 years down the line. - SquirrelyChipmunk

10.

When my daughter was 12, she said, "Mom, I really like people, but I seriously hate humans." I felt it in my bones. - GarlicAndSapphire

11.

I sleep with both arms above my head like a weirdo and so do both of my kids. Sometimes they'll both be in bed with me if my partner is up late and it freaks him out to come in and see the three of us in a creepy little row like pod people. - Danichbow

12.

Sneeze a million times in a row. - No-Text-7825

13.