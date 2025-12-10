21 parents share something their kids did that made them think 'oh no, it's genetic.'

Our imaginary friend had the exact same name, I had not heard that name since I was a toddler. - Stigs7
My kid was chewing in his hair today and I remembered for the first time in 40 years I did that as a kid. Drove my mom NUTS. But when he sits cross legged, it’s EXACTLY like my husband and his father. - AlDef
Shenanigans. God help me my son is the exact same when it comes to doing stupid stuff for no reason - BasicRabbit4
A super weird little dance, that is JUST like my super weird little dances - FrankieHotpants
Today I asked my son where his winter hat was. My daughter said OOOO I KNOW!! runs into his room, emerges with the hat. "It was in the crack between his bed and the wall!!!" This girl can't find things that are right in front of her. But she remembers the wall crack hat. My husband and I both have ADHD so it definitely tracks. - hamletz
Oh my god. I had HORRIFIC sensory issues with my sock seams as a kid. So bad it probably brought my mom to tears on more than one occasion. Guess who now has a 6 year old who refuses to put on shoes until his socks are lined up perfectly? I could cry. I’m sorry, mom - mrsauto420
My kid walks into a room, forgets why they’re there, leaves…comes back…forgets again. I was like—yep, that’s my DNA alright. - Carsanttc
I got in a car accident Tuesday. Was ambulanced to the ED with a bit of neck pain. Nothing serious, but didn’t want to be a Tuff Guy, just in case it got worse. In the family chat, my 22yo daughter asked if I was gonna die.
I said No. She replied “Cool Cool Cool. Can I get the snow blower as inheritance this year anyway?” Yep, that’s my girl right there! - skerinks
The anxiety. I see my mental health issues in my son already. When he was 4, he said “why does no one love me?” And it was like looking at (and trying to reassure) 4-year-old me. Heartbreaking, but we are working on it now rather than 30 years down the line. - SquirrelyChipmunk
When my daughter was 12, she said, "Mom, I really like people, but I seriously hate humans." I felt it in my bones. - GarlicAndSapphire
I sleep with both arms above my head like a weirdo and so do both of my kids. Sometimes they'll both be in bed with me if my partner is up late and it freaks him out to come in and see the three of us in a creepy little row like pod people. - Danichbow
Sneeze a million times in a row. - No-Text-7825
My father-in-law, my husband, and my son are the same person at different life stages. They look alike, but the personalities, mannerisms, and senses of humor are also all spot on. It’s incredible. A real study in nature and nurture in action. - JDz84
My daughter recently and matter-of-factly explained to me that fives are red, sevens are bluish-green, and ones are white or black, depending. I have never spoken to her of what color numbers are…yet so far, we perfectly agree. - specificcitrus
My 4yo sighed exactly like I do when she can’t find her toy. Genetic exhaustion, unlocked. - CourserMalich
I relax on my back with my left leg bent, knee in air and foot flat, then my right leg crossed over, looking like a 7. Idk how else to explain this position. Looked up one day and all 3 of my kids were around the room in the same exact position.
Yeah, they could see and mimick, but it's not exactly a common "comfortable" position. It just happens to be very relaxing and natural for us all. - kenziethemom
It's my grandson. It's like I can read his mind because HE IS JUST LIKE ME. I always anticipate the weird little sneaky things he's going to do or say or what food he'll choose...
Because that's what I would do, and he truly believes I can either read his mind or see through walls or tell the future. He's 6. He's also the only one of all the kids/grandkids that got my bright green eyes. - Vampira309
Picking them up from school watching them carrying all of their school items in their arms, while wearing an empty backpack. - benkenobi5
I was walking behind my husband and my 3.5 year old son at Home Depot. They both walk up to the tape measure display, each pick one up at the same time, extend the tape up to the right and angle their heads to the left in an equally opposite angle. It was like a copy + paste in real life and very glitchy in the matrix moment. - i_love_glitterr
As a child when I got nervous, stressed or if I was extra focused I would put my pinky in my mouth and clamp down on it with my teeth. I out grew this as a child but my daughter did the same thing when she was little. - MacsCheezyRaps
My big cackle laugh. People used to tell me it was “a witch laugh” and I was embarrassed and tried to suppress it. Then my toddler cackled in front of some of my high school friends and one of them looked at me and said “oh my god, it’s you!” - Dietcrabs2day