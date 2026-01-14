21 'rich person things' that normal people have never heard of.

I know a billionaire who wanted swans swimming in the pond outside his home, but was disappointed when their feathers molted and they looked scruffy. He uses a swan rental service that rotates out the swans periodically so that they always look pristine. -sewer_pickles
I worked landscaping for rich folks in the Denver, CO area and I heard of a family that built a miniature town in a sunken location and flooded it with water so they could scuba dive through it. - Thedeacon161
Forgetting that paper money has different values. I landscaped for a wealthy family (billionaires) and he was a nice enough guy. Always tipped us on our weekly visit. He tipped us equally in his eyes, we all got five monies each.
He would peel off five bills from a wad of cash in his pocket and we all got the same. You might get $5 you might get $500, just luck of the draw. During the holidays we all got ten monies each. We had a gentleman’s agreement whenever we worked his property that the guy who got the biggest tip bought lunch. - gonzalj85
A friend of mine is an electrician, and was working on an insanely wealthy old woman's home in the mountains near Boulder, CO. Her bedroom is a special depressurization chamber that mimics the oxygen conditions of being at sea level. - Disgruntled_Beavers
The billionaire social calendar. There are key events all over the world where you socialize with your billionaire buddies. Starts with St Barts for new years (there's a video of all the megayachts there this year). Davos, then fashion weeks, film festivals, yacht shows, art shows and sporting events. - Fearless_Swim4080
You know how rich people have multiple houses? Take a guess if they pack when going from one house to another. They don't. They just have the same stuff in every house. Look at your closet. Now imagine buying multiples of each item and then placing them in each of your other houses ready for you when you visit. - lzwzli
I knew a guy who didn’t think in terms of legal/illegal, just in terms of how much something cost. We went to a restaurant and he parked in a “no parking” zone. I said “we can’t park here” and he said “yes we can it just costs $750” - ReasonableAd1887
I studied abroad in China. I went clubbing with some locals I met there and one guy who drove his gold wrapped Maserati to the club and proceeded to get REALLY drunk, so we took a cab home together. I met up with him the next night at a bar and asked him if he got his car. He said "no I was too hungover today to go get it." I told him the valet guy said if it wasn't picked up by the next day it would be towed.
He said "oh yeah, whatever, I'll just go buy a new one, it's not worth the hassle dealing with the tow company." He laughed, I laughed, thinking he was joking. I was talking to one of his friends later and told them about our conversation, to which is friend said.
"Oh yeah, he's done that before, he'll have a new one by next week." My jaw hit the floor. This guy was completely serious that he was too hassled to go pick up his impounded Maserati so he was just going to go buy a new one. - blonktime
An additional condo for her dog in NYC. Her primary residence couldn't have animals. - earic23
I'm a master electrician now, but as an apprentice me and the guy I was training under were sent to "troubleshoot customer's toilet". Of course we're like "wtf, does he think we're plumbers or something?"
Show up and sure as crap, no pun intended, this toilet has a sound system, heated bowl water, an exhaust fan in the bowl so none of the smells get out, heated and cooled seat, heated bidet, buttons to raise/lower the bowl, aroma dispenser, etc. - doingthethrowaways
I wanted a new area rug. I went to a high-end rug store and was pleasantly surprised that the smallest rug they had was in my price range. I couldn’t decide between two patterns. The sales rep said, “Why don’t you just take them both home and see which one you like better?”
My flabbers were gasted. I didn’t even have to put down a deposit. Rich people get a level of service that poor people cannot even imagine. - KnowsThingsAndDrinks
TOY yachts for their main yacht. TOY yachts typically hold support staff, sometimes guests, and all the toys like jetskiis, and etc - Legal_Oven9342
I went to an amazing Miami penthouse once that had multiple staircases brought in so the previous owner could pick which they liked best. It was insane. - Neither-Safety-7090
A lifetime ago a friend was at a urinal next to famous software developer. They were talking about weekend plans. My buddy just shrugged off normal weekend stuff. The developer was going to leave early so he could get to his place on Vancouver island and watch them helicopter-deliver his new trees. - apiso
Kidnap & Ransom insurance - Marcosutra
My uncle was a principal for an international private school. Rich people hire educational agents to represents their kids. They send those agents across the world to private school fairs and their job is to match the kid (who can be as young as 10) profile with the best school available that matches what the family wants.
Each agents have a portfolio of kids and they get a commission from the schools when they match a kid with them. - thebriss22
I was involved with coordinating a New York press tour for a famous billionaire back in the day. Every moment of his time was scheduled down to the minute (because his time was so valuable). In addition to his personal security, we hired some police/military/special services guys to coordinate his travel route.
I’ve never moved through Manhattan so fast! We went through back doors and walkways that avoided the general public in buildings and took us right to his interview locations. Every step was mapped out and someone was always there waiting for us, just to open an unmarked door that would lead to yet another shortcut.
Our unmarked black SUV was always waiting with the engine running and we were quickly whisked from place to place. That’s the day that I learned the most valuable thing to a billionaire isn’t more money, it’s time. - sewer_pickles
One of my friends was friends with a son of some Malaysian Oil Company exec. They had air conditioning on the front lawn - Psychological-Bad959
Custom libraries. For the absurdly rich who want a classic library with leather-bound books that simply aren’t available in leather binding, there are companies that will curate a collection based on your tastes, print out books on premium non-acidic paper, and bind them all to match, or fit a particular theme. The service typically starts in the mid-6 figures. - gothdaddi
Orchid daycare. You send your non blooming orchid in to be taken care of until it blooms again, and exchange it for a blooming one so you always have blooming orchids in your house. - HarrisonRyeGraham