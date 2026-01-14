21 'rich person things' that normal people have never heard of.

I knew a guy who didn’t think in terms of legal/illegal, just in terms of how much something cost. We went to a restaurant and he parked in a “no parking” zone. I said “we can’t park here” and he said “yes we can it just costs $750” - ReasonableAd1887

I studied abroad in China. I went clubbing with some locals I met there and one guy who drove his gold wrapped Maserati to the club and proceeded to get REALLY drunk, so we took a cab home together. I met up with him the next night at a bar and asked him if he got his car. He said "no I was too hungover today to go get it." I told him the valet guy said if it wasn't picked up by the next day it would be towed.