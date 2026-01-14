23 people share skills that only take 2-4 weeks to learn but could actually change your life.

Budgeting. Make sure you know where your hard earned cash really goes to. - ElSelcho_
You could become decently skilled at cooking in a month if you tunnel focus. From there you can take control of your health, finances and if you get really good, it can help your dating life. - Kozaba
Take an inexpensive, short course related to your career. A little certificate can go a long way especially since most of your colleagues aren't getting them. Do a couple a year and when you're searching for a new job or trying for a promotion, you'll have a lot to show. - 314159265358979326
A really stupid one: juggling. It's not about learning to juggle it's about training your subconscious (cerebellum really) to catch things that you're barely aware of. You can drop a glass bottle you're drinking from and your other hand will shoot out and catch it on the way down before you really realize what's going on.
It's the kind of quick reaction time that even sports doesn't teach you, but if you do a sport like baseball, it will help make your catches more automatic. - btribble
Saying “no” without over-explaining or feeling guilty. - Expert-Day9889
Basic video editing. Seriously. I learned the fundamentals in like 3 weeks just messing around with DaVinci Resolve (free version) and suddenly people were asking me to edit their videos for events, social media, etc. It opened up side income possibilities I never expected.
Plus once you can edit, you can create content for yourself - which is a completely different skill that changes how you see storytelling, pacing, and communication. Even if you never make money from it, knowing how to tell a visual story is incredibly useful.
The hardest part honestly is just getting comfortable with the software. After that it's just practice and you get better at it week by week. Totally doable in 4 weeks with an hour or two daily. - Pretend_Surprise6842
Stretching everyday. Spend 10-30 minutes a day stretching and some basic yoga moves, your flexibility will improve so much. Also get yourself a foam roller, my back and legs has never felt so good. - westcoastwoman
Gratitude. Take 1-3 minutes every day before you go to bed and write down/say to yourself 3 things you are grateful for in your life or that happened today. - FitFired
Basics of emotion regulation. In practice it takes longer to learn but the theory can easily be learn in 4-6 weeks. This way you can understand which skills you’re missing and what negative coping styles you use. Way too many people can’t regulate their emotions or handle stressful situations without harming themselves or others. - wackogf
Basic DIY. Being able to fix small issues around the house/car/etc can save you a lot of money, stress, and time, and help you create a space you are genuinely happy with. Start with some basic tools, add to them as you tackle new projects. Also helps you maintain your property so you spend less money on replacements. - Gotham-City
Researching information and sources. So much BS is fed to society that knowing what is a good source and good information is critical to making good decisions. People make decisions every day so this is huge in the long run. - Playingwithmywenis
Unfailing politeness. - astroproff
Learning to mind your business is very rewarding. You may think I’m joking, but I’m telling you when you mind your business, half the stress goes away. - Intelligent-Buy9189
If you lifted weights every day for a month, there is a good chance you would do so the rest of the year. - cholula_is_good
Yoga. Since learning yoga, I've fallen in love with exercise, and it's changed my habit of procrastinating on exercise. I feel a great sense of accomplishment every time I master a new yoga pose. And consistent exercise has definitely made my body better; I no longer get out of breath after climbing just a few flights of stairs like before. - Amy-GeekBar
Learning how to communicate clearly and confidently. In just a few weeks, you can improve how you explain ideas, set boundaries, and express yourself. It helps in interviews, relationships, negotiations, and even daily conversations. People often underestimate how powerful good communication really is. - Kindly_Employ_6968
Socratic journaling. Took me about a month to learn how to regulate my thoughts when dealing with anxiety. The best thing I could do for my mental health and it’s free. - rayoflunacy
Managing suffering (anxiety/depression, otherwise). I know it takes a lifetime to feel better, recover from trauma, etc...but learning the skills to deal with these feelings and then implement them doesn't take long to accomplish...the fruits of the labor itself though takes years, but is something life-changing (speaking from personal experience, as a trauma survivor myself) - GeekFace18
Working out regularly. It's a lifetime journey of learning, but it only takes a few weeks to start feeling comfortable in the gym & get over the worst soreness from starting weight lifting. Someday, if you're lucky, you will be old. Working out regularly can be the difference between being in an assisted living or living independently. (Also being strong is ridiculously fun). - FunctionalFox1312
I estimate most people could become financially literate in 100 hours of efficient study: understand the basics of budgeting, saving/investing, banking, insurance, taxation...with potential cost savings of many thousands of dollars in the course of their lives. - Heavy_Direction1547
Self Control. It's way easier than you think. You start with delayed gratification. You can have the things you desire, but when you want them you have to set an arbitrary time frame that you have to wait to get them.
Start with absurdly easy time frames, like 5 minutes. Keep extending the delayed gratification until you feel like you have better control over your impulses. It happens surprisingly fast and will start bleeding into everything you do. Suddenly you will find yourself rationally navigating even the most impulsive situations. - weeeezzll
If you work in a large company - Excel. Or some sort of data Visualization software. People will think you’re a genius. - Can_Cannot
First Aid. It would change someone elses life far more compared to your own. But that someone could be a friend or relative making it life-changing for yourself as well. - Jebus4life