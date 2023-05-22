5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a rough Monday? So are these celebs.5. Phoebe Bridgers, because her new relationship is questionable. Phoe...BO????? shutterstock It's official, Phoebe Bridgers is dating Bo Burnham. We found out because of Keith Urban's accidental TikTok. Fans don't know WHAT to think. So of course, they're complaining. Take a look at the tweets.seeing phoebe bridgers and bo burnham kiss in the background of a keith urban tik tok im done pic.twitter.com/zgD7TRAh6g— shay 🌙🤎 (@harrybridgerss) May 15, 2023 phoebe and bo burnham in the background MY GOD… pic.twitter.com/wDbspFUnzb— lina (@evermoresivy) May 15, 2023 phoebe decided to stop performing punisher so i blocked bo burnham pic.twitter.com/958wFNwYSg— david (@touchyasoftIy) May 21, 2023 not to be dramatic but Bo kissing Phoebe in the back of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s tiktok at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me https://t.co/KiOwnelwJG pic.twitter.com/gutHWmN3mY— sally darr (@sallydarr) May 15, 2023 20 years from now people will write dbqs on the mosh pit of 20,000 people outside a taylor swift concert in philadelphia where jennifer lawerence was watching keith urban and nicole kidman make a tiktok that would hard launch phoebe bridgers and bo burnham kissing in the back— emilio cabral (@emilionreasons) May 15, 2023 dream blunt rotation *eras tour edition- taylor swift- phoebe bridgers- marshall vore - matty healy- bo burnham- nicole kidman- keith urban- jennifer lawrence— e (@prior_parker) May 15, 2023 How do YOU feel about this new relationship? Onto the next celebrity.4. Miley Cyrus, because she's too tired to ever tour again. Fans are devastated. shutter stockMiley is 'over touring.' Despite having new music out, Cyrus doesn't think she can handle another world tour. She calls that lifestyle 'not natural,' and 'very isolating.' Fans are distraught.Miley Cyrus says she doesn’t know when or if she will ever tour again. 💔 pic.twitter.com/FtIuto2HcV— Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) May 18, 2023 Miley cyrus saying she doesn’t ever wanna tour again stfu this is my 9/11— tyler (@tyler02020202) May 18, 2023 🕯️miley cyrus will tour again 🕯️ miley cyrus will tour again miley cyrus will tour again 🕯️miley cyrus will tour again 🕯️— Diego (@chiamatemiketo) May 21, 2023 Miley says there's "no connection" performing for 100,000 people, also calling the experience "not natural" and "isolating" (via @toofab) https://t.co/u5RdpfJsuf— TMZ (@TMZ) May 21, 2023 please dont give up about world tour please please you’re one of the best performances alive 😭😭 i need to see you again!!!! @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/5k98LiWDc2— ❦ ☆ ♓︎ (@lanadirty) May 18, 2023 Really Miley? But we can't wait...to see you again. Onto the next tragic celeb (or cultural phenomenon in this case)!3. The drug Ozempic, and the celebrities who are allegedly taking it. Are celebs really abusing this drug? shutterstock Many celebrities are being accused of abusing Ozempic, a weight loss drug that is meant for diabetics. Here's a list of celebrities that have spoken out about it. And on top of that, some of trending tweets!Let’s all take Ozempic for literally everything What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/WefHD9nvJ8— BuccoCapital Guy (@buccocapital) May 21, 2023 Not sure about this new ad campaign for Ozempic pic.twitter.com/0llCrpvehr— William Gerrard (@Bill_Gerrard) May 22, 2023 BravoCon 2024 hosted by Ozempic. ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/cqXOv6IRuJ— Ambivalent Antelope Agrees (@OMGPeopleareno1) May 22, 2023 Its so easy to identify ozempic weight loss- the muscle tissue gets destroyed (look at his arm and shoulder) https://t.co/Vvi1DT7MGV— 🤔🤔 (@igetthebags) May 21, 2023 I'm sorry but I don't care about the discourse surrounding celebs and Ozempic. I spent my whole life worried my dad would die early from obesity complications and he's at a healthy weight for the first time *ever* thanks to Ozempic. It's a miracle drug as far as I'm concerned— stablenonsmoker39 (@towerofgrog) May 22, 2023 another celebrity victim of ozempic :///// pic.twitter.com/2bNt1Ppj2y— the notorious R.A.D (@Raegun_) May 19, 2023 this is the ozempic stare pic.twitter.com/IgFuWrIPsd— damien’s room (@ask_for_pics) May 18, 2023 Ozempic seems like like crypto for women. At first they think it’s going to change their life but in the end they could end up broke and super hungry.— Hannah Berner (@beingbernz) May 17, 2023 Jesse Plemmons is def on ozempic pic.twitter.com/ivThCloG24— Saint Q (@SaintQ92) May 21, 2023 “…after colonics, all my bridesmaids were given a shot of Ozempic while we got our nails done!” https://t.co/dhgEkL7NFS— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) May 13, 2023 Do you ever look at a picture on Instagram and think to yourself….“LOOK AT THIS OZEMPIC LYING BITCH!” Or is that just ME? 👀— Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) May 17, 2023 This drug sounds scary! Onto the next weird thing happening to a famous person.2. Britney Spears, because her husband Sam Asghari is upset. Britney...we love you. shutterstock Sam Asghari, Britney Spears's husband recently released a video in defense of his wife. People on the internet? Being toxic of course.Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari calls out the media for exploiting her story. pic.twitter.com/lKTDS8U2LS— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2023 Britney Spears posted this video of Sam Asghari and his friend David Alexander to her Instagram story! this is more proof that the recent paparazzi pics ARE recent. the red hat, sam’s outfit, all from yesterday! pic.twitter.com/ktUvh1vNsx— 🌹 Britney Spears Updates 🌹 (@updatingspears) May 17, 2023 Sam Asghari is a pompous superficial clown with 0 charisma or believability. So tragic with his connections he will never be a successful praised actor. Sucks to suck 🤭— Nadia (@GlitterSpine) May 14, 2023 And then there's the rumor of DIVORCE?Britney Spears: Headed For Divorce From Sam Asghari, Insiders Claim https://t.co/yP8zHVrbRl— Gossipfeed (@gossipfeed) May 15, 2023 Shouldn’t she be happy she may be able to take him off her payroll soon??? #BritneySpears #SamAsghari https://t.co/k89yTZM7AC— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 17, 2023 Who's to say what's ACTUALLY going on here. Onto the final celebs!1. Harry and Meghan, because they were allegedly the victims of a high speed car chase in NYC? Were you really chased down or are you being dramatic? shutterstockHarry and Meghan were apparently chased down the streets of NYC last week. That said, people have their doubts about the severity of this high speed chase. Take a look.‘I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high speed chase.’New York Mayor Eric Adams reacts to Prince Harry’s spokesperson saying he and Meghan Markle were involved in a ‘near catastrophic car chase.’📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/BeYvxafoqd— GB News (@GBNEWS) May 17, 2023 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want the car chase footage 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TfKwXe19P1— Verdad (@marinaverdadera) May 21, 2023 I lived in Manhattan for 17 yrs & it is not possible to have a 2hr “car chase” there. Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic & hundreds of places you could safely pull over to protect yourself. https://t.co/ABihLDNfBk— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 17, 2023 BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in a ‘near catastrophic’ car chase overnight, after being pursued by paparazzi for over 2 hours. This took place in New York City.The official statement from a spokesperson representing the couple said “Last night, The Duke and… pic.twitter.com/J4AzfxZjWi— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 17, 2023 Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s paparazzi car chase pic.twitter.com/WohDYgFAGZ— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 21, 2023 Even Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The View host said of the alleged 2 hour car chase: “It just doesn’t work in New York.” pic.twitter.com/3JH7GK5Npr— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 18, 2023 We hope that you're having a better Monday than these folks! Have a great day!