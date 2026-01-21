"$50 says my sister's best friend will rock up with her baby to my wedding this weekend.' UPDATED

I have explicitly told my sister twice on two separate occasions (one being the wedding rehearsal yesterday) that she can not invite people to my wedding behind my back and that her best friend is not coming. But she wouldn't be my sister if she respected me, and didn't try and center everything around herself.
She knew about our wedding date before her baby was even conceived. He is welcome to be there or not. Her drinking buddy is not. It makes no sense to have a babysitter if the baby being sat is going to be at the wedding because then my sister can take care of him. This is just an excuse to have someone she wants to drink with there (and someone I have met maybe twice in my life).
We are having a small wedding and frankly just the disrespect of first 'inviting' someone and then asking me if it is okay (when I had already heard from others she had) is bad enough. But then when I said no, telling me yesterday at the wedding rehearsal that her friend will need a seat at the back of the chapel was a real "are you serious?!?!" Moment.
Honestly I bet she will try to ignore me again and have her friend there. There isn't much I can do except preempt a few people to kick bestie out on my behalf if it comes to it. This is just so....expected? Typical? Unsurprising. And I really wish it wasn't. That my sister would respect me on my day and not put herself first.
All she has to do is be there, with baby or without. Baby being dropped off after the ceremony. Fine, easy, dandy. But no I am not having someone who does not know MY family be there without being invited. I will update with what happens. Either way it will be my happy day. Family be family-ing.
NapoleonTheLefty said:
That’s such a power move to respect your wedding day and set clear boundaries. Fingers crossed it all works out and she respects your wishes.
ThatBarbGirl said:
I look forward to the update and I'm so sorry that you have to put up with this. Absolutely sucks.
MelG146 said:
Tell your sister that if anyone other than her baby comes with her, they will be escorted out immediately. If she feels so strongly, she will be welcome to make her choice to stay or go. Good luck!
Edith_Keelers_Shoes said:
I'm worried about that baby - she wants to bring the baby to an event that may overwhelm him/her in terms of crowds and loud music and germs, and she wants a DRINKING BUDDY with her? Last time I checked, drinking and babysitting were not a good combination.
FatHookersRule said:
I hope you have a fabulous wedding day and all the congratulations in the world. I also hope your sister isn't a massive d to you and respects your choices on your wedding day. Ain't gonna lie though - I can't wait for the update!
ProfMcGonaGirl said:
Time to assign someone be checking the guest list at the door and turn the friend away when she’s not on the list.
First off, thank you for all the well wishes and congratulations. The wedding was perfect. From the moment hubby (ehh!) and I locked eyes from across the ceremony we were in tears and never stopped smiling. Our little toddler wild card brought so many laughs and the day was all about love and family. Everything was stunning and went smoothly and I wish every moment lasted a lifetime.
Now, the drama. For those that wanted me to kick my sister or her friend out, sorry that didn't happen. I owe a lot of people $50. For those that wanted me to go low/no contact. You got your wish. What she did was worse.
Near the end of the reception where there was drinking, dancing, and good laughs. I joined in my cousins and they had a few tidbits to tell me about having to keep my sister in check and away from non-family. My new BIL(good bloke) came over joined in the laughing and asked if this was about him and the other groomsmen. He whisked me away to let me know.
In the light of the next day it is really sinking in that my sister tried to woe married/coupled men at my wedding by cornering them, feeling them up, and having her tits out. I am angry with myself for not thinking of kicking her out then and there. I honestly didn't think about that option and everyone was downplaying it by making her the butt of the joke and telling me they would keep her in line.
Suffice to say I do not want to see her anytime soon. I will not be spending Christmas, my kids birthday, or any other time with her. I have told my Now husband (ehh!) and he says if she plays dumb or whines to the family everyone will have my back and a simple "so how many men saw your tits' at my wedding?" Should shut her up.
I do feel so much disappointment. I knew she was a lose canon and 'main character' but I didn't think she would be a wannabe homewrecker. It is weird growing up with someone, knowing them forever and still not seeing how bad they are. We are polar opposites.
I don't want to involve my Mum with this. She will be heartbroken too. I think I will leave it until Christmas plans are discussed to let that ball drop.