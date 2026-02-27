'AITA for dyeing the sweater my sister-in-law knitted for me?'

I wore it when I was hanging out with family, and she was there. She said it looked like the one she’d made me. I said that it was, but I’d dyed it. She stared at me for a long time and finally said “I wish you would have told me you were going to do something like that. I wouldn’t have wasted my Malabrigo on you.”

I was taken aback and told her that I absolutely loved the sweater, I just would have never worn it as a beige sweater. She got the sour lemon look on her face and said she would keep in mind to never knit anything for me ever again. She got up and left the room and I didn’t talk to her the rest of the night. I live in a different city than my family, so I probably won’t see her again for a while.