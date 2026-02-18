'Am I being a bridezilla for wanting to sue a resort spa?'

We're on our honeymoon in Tulum and I booked this "ancient purification ritual" at our resort spa cause it sounded so different and local like something I'd remember forever. They told me to remove all jewelry before going into this cave like bunker where a Shaman burned plants that filled the room with smoke.
I put my brand new wedding band (married 9 days ago!) in their wooden bowl then let them cover me in thick gray clay for an hour. When I went to put my ring back on it looked like it had been attacked by acid. The white gold was completely blackened and pitted and two diamonds were just GONE.
Apparently their "traditional clay" mixed with the burning plants contains minerals that eat through metal. The spa worker said this was totally normal and the clay "revealed impurities in my ring." IMPURITIES?! It's a $5,500 wedding band I've owned for 8 days! Now it looks like a broken piece.
The manager claims I signed a waiver about natural earth elements and offered me a free tequila tasting as compensation. TEQUILA. For destroying my wedding ring on my honeymoon. My husband thinks I'm overreacting but I'm ready to file charges with Tulum police while everyone says it's just jewelry but this ring represents our entire marriage!
TurdTampon said:
The diamonds were gone? Whatever was in that bowl ate through the hardest substance on the planet?! That...doesn't sound right.
harkandhush said:
You were either scammed by the spa or scammed by your husband giving you some Temu ring. Figure out which one (or maybe both) and take the expensive lesson.
neuroctopus said:
Uh, well, in Mexico that goes a lil different than you probably expect. Unless you have bribe money and speak excellent Spanish, I’d leave it alone if I were you. You don’t understand what you’re doing.
Creepy_Pumpkin_4232 said:
I hate to break it to you but the ring was probably fake or poor quality. Diamonds don't dissolve in acid.
redmax7156 said:
I don't think anyone's going to care about the tourist who got scammed into paying for an "ancient purification ritual."
SL8Rgirl said:
Seems strange that you would even bring your rings to this kind of spa ritual. I wouldn’t want all the stuff they use to dirty the ring even if it was safe. I would have locked my jewelry in the room safe then gone to the spa.