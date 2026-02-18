"Am I being a bridezilla for wanting to sue a resort spa?"

We're on our honeymoon in Tulum and I booked this "ancient purification ritual" at our resort spa cause it sounded so different and local like something I'd remember forever. They told me to remove all jewelry before going into this cave like bunker where a Shaman burned plants that filled the room with smoke.

I put my brand new wedding band (married 9 days ago!) in their wooden bowl then let them cover me in thick gray clay for an hour. When I went to put my ring back on it looked like it had been attacked by acid. The white gold was completely blackened and pitted and two diamonds were just GONE.