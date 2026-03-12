'Am I wrong for letting my BIL 'hide' in our home and calling the cops?' UPDATED 3X

Me: You're calling to say sorry?

MIL: no, I can't reach my sons, I need to talk to them

Me: tell me and I tell them, but please keep it short i've got better things to do

MIL: is everything true?

Me: yes.

MIL: okay, when are you dropping BIL of?

Me: why would I do this?

MIL: I'm his mom, I can care so much better for him. And even if you were just helping, it's still inappropriate, he can't live with you, especially if X (my husband) needs to go on business trips.