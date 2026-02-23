'An eight-year-old girl is ruining my life right now...' UPDATED

Her hygiene is abysmal. She often goes to the bathroom in her pants and has accidents, then hides them from everyone. Of course, we can smell it. I try to get her cleaned up and get her into the bathroom, but she refuses. She starts screaming and crying, and she hits and slaps me during it. When I tell her it is not okay to hit people, she gets even more upset.

Every time I give her clean clothes and underwear so she can clean herself up, she refuses. She would rather sit in her own waste than get cleaned up. So I have to take her into the bathroom and clean her up myself. The whole time she is screaming that she hates me and wants me dead, or she will say nothing at all and pretend like it is not happening.