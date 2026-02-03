'An unexpected affair taught me more in 6 months than my 10 year relationship...'

Experiencing consistency, calm communication, and emotional presence from someone else made it impossible to unsee how chaotic and damaging my former relationship truly was.

What’s wild is that this connection without physical intimacy made me feel more emotionally seen and bonded than I ever did in that decade long relationship. I can’t even imagine what adding physical intimacy to that kind of emotional connection would feel like. I don’t know if it will ever happen, and I’m at peace with that uncertainty.

I’m now two months separated, and I know this connection will likely fizzle out eventually. But I don’t see it as something I regret. It was a catalyst. It cracked something open in me that needed to be confronted.