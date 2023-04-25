Aunt is blamed for niece's night terrors. Sis says, 'stop playing violent video games.'

When this woman is annoyed for being blamed for her niece's sleep issue, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying it’s my sister’s own fault my niece has night terrors and not mine?"

I (f18) live at home with my mom, dad, brother and sister. My sister is 29 and has a 8 year old daughter. She moved back in due to relationship issues with her husband and stuff. I play a lot of different games on my ps4.

Lately i’ve been playing GTA (Grand Theft Auto) and if you’re not familiar with it, to put it simply, it’s not kid friendly. It has nudity, violence, blood, strong language, strong sexual content, and nothing anyone wants their child under 16-17 to play.