Woman posts pics of baby shower, sister says, 'how could you after what happened.'

babyshowerphotos writes:
Me (38) and my sister (32) were pregnant around the same time. Her baby was due a month after mine. Unfopirtunately, my sister and BIL were in a tragic accident a few months ago, and she lost the baby.
My baby shower was last week. It was just at my house with a few friends and relatives.
'I did tell my sister I was having the baby shower and she's welcome to attend if she wishes, but I completely understand if she can't. She said thanks, and didn't end up coming.
Afterwards I posted photos on social media. Only two, one with all my friends and one with me, my husband and 3 yo. I had the caption "Growing our beautiful family".