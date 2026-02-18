'I've been married 11 years and I can't stop thinking about a girl I dated for 1 month.' UPDATED

I have what I consider to be a good healthy relationship with my wife. For some reason though, I recently am unable to stop thinking about a girl I dated 16 years ago, for the entirety of a month. The relationship was normal for 2 20 year olds. We liked to low key hangout, and have lots of intimacy.
The relationship ended abruptly one day. She and I hung out with a group of people on Saturday night, did our normal at home thing, then got up Sunday and went to a friend's college graduation party. Then, as I remember it, she seemed super distant, and just up and left. That was the end of it. I remember at the time I took the breakup really hard. Called off work 3 days, got super drunk, cried to my friends.
The other night I had a dream about her, and in the dream I kept calling her "the one that got away." I know that isn't true in any sense of the word. We definitely both went completely different directions in life as far as I know. I don't really know much about her, as we completely stopped talking at the end of our relationship, and never stayed friends.
Ever since that dream, I have been rehashing those 4-5 weeks, 16 years ago, over and over again in my mind. It's driving me nuts. I am not sure how to bring this up to my wife, or even if I should mention it. I've read a few self help articles saying this all really points to me just never getting closure on the relationship. Any and all advice would be greatly appreciated.
Normalityisrestored said:
Don't mention this to your wife, this is your mid life crisis problem to deal with. You are fearing aging and fearing growing older with things "undone."This isn't about that girl 16 years ago, it's about you worrying about all the things you haven't done with your life. Therapy for you, or lean to deal with the fact that you are going to get older and there will always be 'other things' that you can't be a part of.
[deleted] said:
Yeah... definitely don’t mention that to the wife.
embinksyy said:
A lot of the time it’s easy to romanticize something that happened forever ago because you forget about the bad parts and all the reasons that person wasn’t meant for us. Just remember that it ended for a reason and you love your wife.
nyet-marionetka said:
Don’t mention it to your wife, odds are in another month this girl will have completely left your mind but your wife still might be anxious if you tell her. This means literally nothing besides that you’re temporarily stuck going “what if?”
It’s not about this girl at all, she would be a total stranger to you now and was pretty much a total stranger to you while you were dating her for barely enough time for a mouse to gestate a litter. It’s not even about the lack of closure—what closure do you need from something that barely began?
You just are in a rut we sometimes get into where your life is good but you wonder if it could have been better. Concentrate on what you have, and if you have areas of dissatisfaction, think of ways to improve those in future. With the weather warming up, see if you can get out of the house and do something new with your wife. And don’t give these thoughts more weight than they actually have.
LawEtAl said:
I think it’s natural to get nostalgic about our younger years with fresher bodies and fewer worries...so yeah as someone who is also in his mid 30s I don’t love the amount I have to think about retirement planning now as compared to how little I worried about my job back then. I remember taking multiple days off from work for a bender when i turned 21. I can’t even fathom what that would feel like now!
At some point it’s worth talking to your wife about how you feel about approaching middle age, and how every step further from youth makes you feel. She probably wants to share the same with you. But I don’t think it’s great to specifically share “I keep thinking about the great intimacy I had with this one girlfriend. I wish we had done it more!”
There’s probably a better way to talk about what you’re nostalgic about from that time in your life, just in more generic terms with respect to your life back then.
tangerine-trees- said:
You should speak to a therapist about this, not your wife. It's really bizarre to be this hung up on the relationship still, it's not healthy to fixate on basically a stranger like this. You barely knew this girl. Telling your wife will do nothing but cause her pain.
Chazzyphant said:
I found myself in a bit of a similar situation and after some soul searching I realized I wanted access to the memories of me at a young age that he had. Not him! So maybe ask yourself "what is it about this person I really want?" validation? adventure? access to someone who knew you when you were young? Then see if there's a less destructive way to get that.
So I mentioned to my wife vaguely that I was having a bit of a midlife crisis and ruminating on my past a bit too much. That I miss how I was physically at my peak in college. She said she is also having a bit of a crisis, worried about longterm health and missing the shape she was in before kids.
We made a commitment to each other to get into shape and have changed our eating habits and bought a treadmill. I have been working out daily and my rumination issues have really dwindled. We also planned a nice vacation, and a few get togethers with friends in the next few months.
[deleted] said:
That’s a great update. I can promise you that the one month relationship would have never worked out, because it didn’t. And how it ended suggests that it never had staying power.
I hope that getting into shape helps you both. I think the pandemic also makes relationships tough because you’re likely no longer getting out and doing the things that brought you together (or, simply having time apart and separate interests).
At least that’s been the case with my marriage! I think that would make it tempting to fantasize about some other reality that “could have” been (but really, it could have never been).
Comprehensive-Bad-29 said:
Aww, that's great! Enjoy your fitness journey together and your vacation!
[deleted] said:
A Midlife crisis can be debilitating. Glad you guys are coming out stronger.
[deleted] said:
Outstanding proactive choices by both of you! Bravo!
scene_missing said:
This was a good choice. Often fleeting past loves seem magical in hindsight because you never had to deal with the long term stuff. You remember small bits in time, but that's not realistic over the long term.