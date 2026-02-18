'I've been married 11 years and I can't stop thinking about a girl I dated for 1 month.' UPDATED

It’s not about this girl at all, she would be a total stranger to you now and was pretty much a total stranger to you while you were dating her for barely enough time for a mouse to gestate a litter. It’s not even about the lack of closure—what closure do you need from something that barely began?

You just are in a rut we sometimes get into where your life is good but you wonder if it could have been better. Concentrate on what you have, and if you have areas of dissatisfaction, think of ways to improve those in future. With the weather warming up, see if you can get out of the house and do something new with your wife. And don’t give these thoughts more weight than they actually have.