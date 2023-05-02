Best man refuses to walk down aisle at wedding because of 'bride's attitude.' AITA?

When this best man puts his foot down, he asks Reddit:

My best friend (Liam) is getting married in January. He asked me to be his best man and his brother (Craig) to be his groomsman. His fiance asked Craig's wife to be her maid of honour, and another friend to be her second bridesmaid.

My wife is Liam's sister and has not been included in the wedding at all, despite us having Liam as our best man when we got married last year. There's been some falling outs in the family over the past and the result is we are very estranged from Liam's fiance, I'm sure if she could she wouldn't have let him ask me to be best man. My wife cannot stand her and is really hurt to be the only sibling excluded from the wedding.