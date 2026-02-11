'My boyfriend broke up with me because I'm going to be a grandmother...'

I'm almost 44-years-old now and I know I shouldn't let things like this get to me because it's not like I haven't been disappointed in life before. But this just feels so different because I loved him so much. Almost two years ago I met my boyfriend because he was on the catering staff for my son's wedding.
He's twelve years younger than me and when he approached me he tried some of that cheesy rom-com movie flirting and was genuinely surprised to learn I was the groom's mother. But he really charmed me and for the first time I think after we started dating, I really actually fell in love with somebody.
We fit together so well. We both love the gym and would go together, neither of us wants to have children, we love the same food, we had so many of the same weird little quirks, I've been sober for years and he's never drunk alcohol or done drugs. His family loved me and it's like I had a mom again in his mother.
My memories were clearing up and my psychologist told me that I was showing incredible improvement and she was so happy for me. In fact, two weeks ago we were making a plan to move in together and we'd talked about getting married in the future.
But two days ago my son and his wife told me that I'm going to be a grandmother. My daughter in law gave me a sweater she knit that said First Time Grandma and my son was so happy. I don't think I've ever been so happy in my life.
I told my boyfriend and he seemed happy too but when we met for dinner yesterday he was crying and told me he didn't feel he could be a grandfather since he's not even 35 and it was best if we broke up. He broke up with me and he was crying? He wouldn't be the grandfather, the baby would call him by his name or uncle or something.
I've felt so awful since then, I've been crying worse than I ever have it feels and I don't know how to face my son because I don't want him to see me like this. I don't want him or his wife to think they need to help me when I should be the one to help them. I am feeling so wrong about myself right now.
NoStrangerToTheRain said:
You keep saying he’s as against the idea of having kids as you are…but you have a kid. And now that kid is making you a grandparent, which you are excited about. And congratulations to you for it!
But grandkids come with diapers and baby proofing and birthday parties and Santa and little league games and etcetera, assuming you’re going to be an involved grandparent. Even if you’re not asking him to be involved, this new little person will still dictate some of your life and therefore his going forward, especially if you live together.
Even if it’s only going out to eat with them once a month, that’s a hard pass for people who truly don’t want to be around kids. Be happy for new things but you have to understand if those new things don’t align with other people. Grieve for your loss and let him go.
ComfortableInjury528 said:
First of all congratulations to becoming a grandmother, that’s very exciting. My mother is the same age as you when I also made her a grandma, she is absolutely obsessed.
At first she wasn’t sure if she was ready yet since she isn’t that old yet haha. Now she can’t stay a day away from my daughter. I’m sorry this happened to you and what an odd reason to let you go? I think you guys should maybe talk this out and maybe he needs some sense of reassurance.
gothiclg said:
I think the reality of that 12 year age gap finally caught up to him. You’d be a grandparent sooner than him, will likely have failing health sooner than him, etc and he likely didn’t think about any of that before. It’s unfortunate but something that can happen
porkUpine51 said:
Take him at his word because ultimately there isn't anything you can do about him breaking up with you. Arguing with yourself, commentors, etc., changes nothing. So, grieve this relationship as you need to, and do your best to move forward.
Starry-Dust4444 said:
He’s 32 yrs old. You didn’t really expect the relationship to last forever, did you? He was fun for awhile but you’d be better off finding a partner who is at your same stage in life.
rightwist said:
You had me with the title. But you were 42 dating a 30 year old and didn't realize this thing might have a limited shelf life? Ma'am, speaking as a person of approximately the same age, that was perhaps a lapse in judgement and I expected better of you.