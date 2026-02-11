"My boyfriend broke up with me because I'm going to be a grandmother..."

I'm almost 44-years-old now and I know I shouldn't let things like this get to me because it's not like I haven't been disappointed in life before. But this just feels so different because I loved him so much. Almost two years ago I met my boyfriend because he was on the catering staff for my son's wedding.

He's twelve years younger than me and when he approached me he tried some of that cheesy rom-com movie flirting and was genuinely surprised to learn I was the groom's mother. But he really charmed me and for the first time I think after we started dating, I really actually fell in love with somebody.