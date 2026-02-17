"My long-term boyfriend proposed, but did the one thing I asked him not to do..."

I have been dating my now fiancé for 9 years. Over the last year or two, I have told him that when he proposes I want it to be just us two and maybe a photographer or friend to help set something up if need be. No family.

When he proposed, my entire immediate family and his entire immediate family was there. I never asked for a big ring, a big ordeal, I just wanted it to be us so I can express myself freely without a ton of eyes on me.

I'm so beyond happy we are engaged, it's been a long time coming and I'm over the moon. apparently when he told his 2 sisters whom he's extremely close with that he was proposing they told him they just had to be there, and he obliged along with our whole families.