Bride's aunt says she refuses to attend her kid friendly 'torture wedding.' AITA?

When this woman is upset with her aunt, she asks Reddit:
I (25F) am getting married May of next year. I’m currently planning the reception and I have already secured a venue. I was having a discussion with my fiancé (27F) about possible food options (catering or cooking, what types of food, buffet style or served, etc.) and my mother (60F) and one of my aunts (56F) were visiting.
They threw in some thoughts and advice, as they’ve had weddings, which I really appreciate. The topic of drinking came up, and my aunt asked what kind of cocktails we’d be serving. I told her we wouldn’t be serving alcohol at the wedding. She was shocked and asked what everyone was going to drink. I told her there would be water, sweet tea, lemonade, fruit-punch, and soda available.
My aunt said that having soda was a bad idea because it’s so unhealthy, and so is sweet tea and overly sugary lemonade and fruit-punch. I told her if was so concerned about sugar content she could stick with water, and we’re planning on having plenty of fresh fruit she could add to it. We’d also have unsweet tea for my diabetic family members, or they’re welcome to request or bring a desirable alternative.
She asked why alcohol couldn’t be a request. I told her I simply didn’t want to serve any at my wedding. My fiancé and I would be financially responsible for the purchase (and alcohol would frankly be out of our budget) and we would feel responsible for their actions.
She asked if she and the other drinkers of the family could bring their own beer and said it really wouldn’t be a party without one. I said no, again, because it’s my wedding and fiancé and I would feel responsible for drunk guests. We also want to have a wedding that’s fun and happy because everyone there loves each other and is happy to celebrate their family/our union.
She said it was already a shame I wasn’t getting married in a church and the least I could do was make up for it with a good reception. I told her if she can’t go one evening without drinking then maybe she’s the one with a problem. At this point my mom jumped in and told me I need to apologize, I said no, I don’t appreciate how my aunt has spoken to me and she needs to leave.
They ended up going, but then my aunt complained the next day on Facebook about my “dry wedding” and said she wasn’t going to torture herself driving an hour and a half to my venue just to have a bad time.
She also explained how the conversation went the day before and said I called her a drunk for being healthy. I’ve been getting a lot of messages, some supportive, some on the fence, and some very angry that I want to “ruin a good reception by acting like it’s the prohibition era”. I’m honestly confused here, am I the asshole?
My aunt’s health comment wasn’t about beer, it was about wine. She believes a glass a day is important for maintaining health and she drinks at least one glass every single day. She’s also hopped on the intermittent fasting trend, so I take her “health advice” with a grain of salt. Especially since she probably meets the medical threshold for alcoholism.
Also, another reason I don’t want alcohol is because this is a specifically kid friendly event. I want my little cousins and nieces/nephews and my fiancé’s younger family members to be able to attend. I don’t feel comfortable hosting an all-ages event with lots of alcohol and drunk adults present. A lot of my family members do not behave when they’re drunk.
therandomfunone writes:
NTA Complaining about healthy beverages and alcohol at the same time makes to sense whatsoever. She is way out of line on this one. You may have crossed the line with what you said to her and that part could have been left out. On a side note, every dry wedding I have been to always has some under the table drink pouring going on, based on comments your aunt has made be prepared for how you are going to handle that and don’t let it ruin your wedding.
noof42 writes:
NTA. Your wedding, your rules. Even if you want to do something crazy (which this is not), it's your wedding, and you can let people know and they can make the decision to come (or not). Just remember that this is day to celebrate the two of you. It should be the wedding you want to have, and if anyone else doesn't like it, they can go pound sand.
I also don't see anything too problematic in how you've described your response to your aunt. Maybe a little close to some imaginary line with the bit about her being the one who might have a problem, but it's not that bad.
And it has the benefit of being true. And even if she's right (let's table that), she can be responsible for her own 'medication,' just like every other day. If your aunt can't appreciate your wedding sober, she probably should skip it. For her health.
kavk76 writes:
NTA It's your wedding and you can host any type of reception you want. It's a good thing that guests know about this before so that it's not an unexpected surprise when they arrive. If people who are invited are that upset about the lack of alcohol they can choose not to attend. Be prepared for a larger percentage of people to decline your invitation than there would be if alcohol was going to be served. If you're fine with that, stick to your plan.