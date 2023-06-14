Bride calls partner stupid when he wants guests to 'foot the bill' for dream wedding.

When this woman is confused about how to pay for her wedding, she asks Reddit:
I need your honest opinions on this. My partner(25M) and I(29F) were in the midst of planning our lavish wedding. We've both always dreamed of having a big, grand wedding. We've been saving for it for years now so our finances are enough, although it would be pretty close.
But here's the thing, my partner is a little hesitant to spend all of our saved wedding money, which I understand since we could use it somewhere else. So then I proposed to decrease the unnecessary things like his fountain and my choices of flowers.
I feel like he ignored me and then came up with this wild idea that our guests should help foot the bill for our extravagant celebration. Now, I called them stupid for even suggesting it, but now I'm wondering if I'm the asshole in this situation.
He argued that our guests would be thrilled to help fund our dream wedding, and that it would create a unique and memorable experience for everyone involved anyway. I couldn't believe what I was hearing and immediately called them out for suggesting something so ridiculous.
My partner was hurt and angry, feeling that I dismissed their idea without even considering it. We've had arguments about it, and it's causing tension between us. I'm starting to think that I should've been more open to the idea so, AITAH for calling my partner stupid over his suggestion to ask guests to help fund our lavish wedding?
altruisticcablecar writes:
If you can't afford a lavish wedding don't have a lavish wedding. That's the number one rule. No one else should have to foot the bill. But also, if he doesn't want to spend that much it makes sense however then he needs to listen while you both compromise to figure out where to make cuts to make it cheaper.
But I mean... I'd never pay for someone else's wedding and I'd be ashamed to even ask someone else to help pay for mine.
dragonbidness writes:
ESH It's not stupid. It's entitled, self serving and tacky AF. You shouldn't have called him stupid, he's not stupid. You should have called the idea stupid because it's a really fucking stupid idea. I'm not paying to show up to a party that has bugger all to do with me and already requires a gift.
snarkypotatohead writes:
NTA. If you can’t afford the dream wedding yourself, you can’t afford the dream wedding. I’m glad one of you knows that. My brother, who I adore, got married last December. Big, lavish, fancy party. If he’d asked his guests to pay for it I’d still be laughing at him 7 months later because of how tacky that is.
Name-calling isn’t okay, you should apologize to him for that. He isn’t stupid (and if he is you still shouldn’t say it as an insult). But the idea was both tacky and stupid.