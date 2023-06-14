Bride calls partner stupid when he wants guests to 'foot the bill' for dream wedding.

When this woman is confused about how to pay for her wedding, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for calling my partner stupid for suggesting that guests help fund our lavish wedding?'

I need your honest opinions on this. My partner(25M) and I(29F) were in the midst of planning our lavish wedding. We've both always dreamed of having a big, grand wedding. We've been saving for it for years now so our finances are enough, although it would be pretty close.

But here's the thing, my partner is a little hesitant to spend all of our saved wedding money, which I understand since we could use it somewhere else. So then I proposed to decrease the unnecessary things like his fountain and my choices of flowers.