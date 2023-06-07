Bride's dad threatens to walk out of wedding if she doesn't follow list of '8 rules.'

When this woman is angry with her stepmother and her father leading up to her wedding, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not making peace after leaving my stepmother out of wedding dress shopping and not abiding by my dad's 8 insane rules?'

My fiance (21M) proposed to me (22F) last Aug. My mom decided to host an engagement party and invite her side of the family (her and Dad are divorced). Later, Dad and stepmom(A) asked to speak with my fiance and I. A was upset about being left out of the celebration and not being treated equal to Mom.

I apologized, reminded her I love her like a mother, and explained to her that Mom arranged the party and we did not mean to hurt any feelings. A said if there is any chance of that happening again, to PLEASE not involve her in the first place. I asked her if she was SURE. She said she was.