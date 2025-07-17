Bride chooses 11-year-old flower girl for wedding, doesn't invite her mom. 'Have I been eating crazy cakes?'

Have I been eating crazy cakes? Am I off base, I really need to know. Becky is someone I have known for many years. We are in the same social circle, more like friends of friends, but we are not super close. It's really more like acquaintance I run into from time to time. I do see them and hang out with them at gatherings, probably 3-4 times per year, but I've never been to their house, nor them to mine.