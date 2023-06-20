Bride gets revenge on MIL when she forces guests to wear a 'jacket of shame.'

When this bride is concerned that she took her wedding prank too far, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for having a 'jacket of shame' at my wedding just so that my mother in law won't wear a wedding dress?'

I'm 23(F) and my husband 25(m) got married last year in March after dating for 3 years. I've never had any issues with his family and his mother and I used to get along quite well. We are also the first on both sides to get married.

Long story short, planning this wedding was no walk in the park and there were multiple fights between myself and the mothers (my mother and his mother) about stupid niti gritting sh&% like decor, what table I wanted to use, round or square....even what style dress I wanted to wear but the cherry on the cake was my mother in law's outfit she was planning on wearing!