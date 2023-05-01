Bride gets slammed for forcibly removing neurotypical child from wedding reception.

When this bride feels conflicted about a child at her wedding, she asks Reddit:
After a long wedding day we hit the reception. Things are fine until my hubby’s cousin Anna’s kid started making a fuss about cake. Like screaming and just a huge meltdown (autistic) over not having ice cream with his cake.
Like screaming. Throwing himself on the middle of the dance floor kicking his feet and he’s offered several sliced of the cake only to throw them.
The floor is a sticky mess. I was planning on doing the father daughter dance right after this. I’m almost in tears at this point and thank god my sister and MOH and my mother had enough of this and told Anna and her son they needed to go. Anna and her son refused to leave and the boy started acting worse to where my sister gets pissed off and told her to leave or the police will be called. That’s not an empty threat from my sis because her FIL is a cop.