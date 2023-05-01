Bride gets slammed for forcibly removing neurotypical child from wedding reception.

When this bride feels conflicted about a child at her wedding, she asks Reddit:

The floor is a sticky mess. I was planning on doing the father daughter dance right after this. I’m almost in tears at this point and thank god my sister and MOH and my mother had enough of this and told Anna and her son they needed to go. Anna and her son refused to leave and the boy started acting worse to where my sister gets pissed off and told her to leave or the police will be called. That’s not an empty threat from my sis because her FIL is a cop.