Bride has hardcore wedding rules for guests. Grandma says, 'I'm out.' (Rules included.)

When this bride is concerned that her wedding rules are too intense, she asks Reddit:
My husband and I have already eloped, and the ceremony is for our family who didn't get to see it. Excluded previously due to character limit, and I didn't think it was important, but some people beg to differ, so idk.
I have just finished my 'information' slip for my wedding- rules, food, driving directions. I made a copy for everyone attending but showed my grandma (Jess) first. She became very upset, saying it's too many rules, but when I said that most of the slip was about the food, she told me that I'm being a b*tch about the rules. This is what the slip says:
'This event is semi-formal at the church, and guests are requested to wear blue, purple, light pink, champagne, or black. Please be mindful that the reception will mostly be outside (grass), so flats/sneakers are advised to be brought as well, for your comfort' - The top line is only a request. That is the color scheme and I wanted to include it in case anyone wanted to match, but I've already told people that if they wanted to wear a bright red dress or lime green tux, I really don't care.