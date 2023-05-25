Bride wants to kick family out of wedding when they disapprove of a guest's outfit.

When this bride alienates her whole family, she asks Reddit:

My fiancé Mark has a bff Theo. Theo likes wearing female clothes. He won't wear it to work or anything, but if the host/hostess allows he will wear it to special events. He's also androgenous so he slays the look. He asked if he could wear a dress to my wedding and engagement and I agreed.

He wore a thing (I forgot what its called (I'm an immigrant from a not english speaking country) but its the pants that's attached to a top) to our engagement party and the whole party I noticed that my family was giving him weird looks and outright glaring at him/passing hidden rude comments. They sat me down after and told me that it was weird that Theo was wearing something feminine and asked me if he was going to do the same at my wedding and I told him yeah he's going to.