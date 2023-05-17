Bride asks MOH to pay for bachelorette. MOH gets 'shady on her.' AITA?

When this bride to be has some questionable needs for her wedding, she asks Reddit:

My sister (29F) is my (25F) maid of honour for my wedding in July 2023. For some context, I got engaged in April 2021 and have had the date set since June 2022. From the start my sister hasn't really been excited, she hasn't been very involved and up until this point she has not financially contributed and everything like hair and makeup I am paying for.

I should mention that she offered to pay for my veil but I haven't taken her up on it. Anytime we talk about plans or I post in the bridal party group chat it seems like she's always saying the same thing, that she's excited or supportive but that things can't get too expensive or that she doesn't have the money. An example of this is when we were discussing bridesmaids dresses, any time I sent her ideas it was 'it's pretty but looks expensive' or something like that. I'm not unreasonable the dress I did pick was 110$ but it irked me that that's all she was thinking about.