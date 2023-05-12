Bride's MOH sends 'rude' message to 'nemesis' wedding guest. (message included.)

When this man is upset leading up to a friend's wedding, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for scaring a wedding guest away with a rude message?'

My best friend, Alice, is getting married in November 2023, and has asked me to be her Man of Honour. I've accepted! I see no issues, apart from the fact that one of her friends called Bob will be coming to the wedding. To put it lightly, I don't like Bob, and for good reason. I was married until 2 years ago when I got divorced with my ex. The break up was brutal, and Bob had a very big hand to play in it.