Bride's MOH sends 'rude' message to 'nemesis' wedding guest. (message included.)

My best friend, Alice, is getting married in November 2023, and has asked me to be her Man of Honour. I've accepted! I see no issues, apart from the fact that one of her friends called Bob will be coming to the wedding. To put it lightly, I don't like Bob, and for good reason. I was married until 2 years ago when I got divorced with my ex. The break up was brutal, and Bob had a very big hand to play in it.
During my marriage with my ex (8 years long) Bob was a mutual friend who ALWAYS put me down in front of my wife, but never when we were alone. I tried to view it as banter, but it was fairly relentless, and rude, and oddly was often centred on me being a 'little girl'. He was so disrespectful and lacked social boundaries (turning up unannounced at my house at 10pm, multiple times, for example).