Bride's mom threatens to bail on wedding if she invites stepmom. Family taking sides.

When this woman is torn between her bio mom and stepmom, she asks Reddit:
This has been eating at me for a while. (F) For context: My mother and stepmom have not gotten along in years. They literally don’t speak. There was a big argument my parents all had at an event of mine years ago when I was a child. Big enough to cause a scene and make my dad and stepmom storm out after driving 8 hours to be there.
My mother still thinks my stepmom should apologize for her actions. And in her defense, my dad and stepmom had been rude to her around the time of the event (which my mom told me back when I was a child) but they’ve since corrected their behavior. My mother never expressed to them that she wanted an apology from them.
The thing is, I love my stepmother. She’s been so sweet and caring to me and my sister, she’s never treated us unfairly, is protective, and loves us like we’re her own children. She means a lot to me and my dad. But because of my mother’s perspective, she’s quiet and meek when it comes to me or my sister’s big milestones.