Bride's mom threatens to bail on wedding if she invites stepmom. Family taking sides.

When this woman is torn between her bio mom and stepmom, she asks Reddit:

'WIBTA if I invited my stepmom to my wedding?'

This has been eating at me for a while. (F) For context: My mother and stepmom have not gotten along in years. They literally don’t speak. There was a big argument my parents all had at an event of mine years ago when I was a child. Big enough to cause a scene and make my dad and stepmom storm out after driving 8 hours to be there.

My mother still thinks my stepmom should apologize for her actions. And in her defense, my dad and stepmom had been rude to her around the time of the event (which my mom told me back when I was a child) but they’ve since corrected their behavior. My mother never expressed to them that she wanted an apology from them.