Bride nearly gives all guests heatstroke for 'the aesthetic,' 'LET YOUR GUESTS DRINK WATER.'

So last summer, I attended the most visually stunning, physically brutal wedding of my life. The bride was super into minimalist Pinterest vibes ,everything was beige, blush, and white. Like, painfully curated.
No loud colors, no mismatched chairs, even the waiters had to wear off-white. It honestly looked like a lifestyle photoshoot, until you realized it was 102°F outside and we were all sweating through our linen outfits.
Here’s the kicker: she banned water bottles. Yes. Like, completely banned. No plastic, no reusable bottles, no nothing. Because they didn’t fit the aesthetic. She apparently thought water bottles in photos would ruin the vibe.
Instead, there were these tiny cucumber-mint spritzers being passed around before the ceremony. Cute, yes. Hydrating? Absolutely not. Each glass was maybe 3 sips max. And the ceremony lasted 45 minutes in direct sun, no fans, no shade.
People were suffering. One guest legit had to sit down in the middle of the vows. The groom’s elderly aunt had to be helped inside with signs of heat exhaustion. And STILL, no actual water was offered.
After the ceremony, there was a single hydration station tucked in a corner with a staff member pouring chilled water into dainty glasses one at a time. The line was insane. At one point, the groom’s mom pulled out a Hydro Flask from her bag and the bride actually gasped and made someone ask her to put it away. I wish I was joking.
The wedding looked gorgeous on Instagram, like a magazine spread. But everyone who was there remembers it as The Thirst Games. So yeah, your wedding might be pretty, but let your guests drink some freaking water.
cantantantelope said:
If you care more about the pictures than the people, just have a photo shoot.
imp1600 said:
She’s lucky she didn’t have to deal with “the paramedic aesthetic” after a guest collapsed due to the heat and dehydration. I went to a wedding last summer during a heat wave.
Ran out of water bottles early on, and no good place to get a drink. There was a grocery store on the next block, but no one thought to have someone run down and buy water. Hydrate your guests.
FluffyShiny said:
Dear heaven, save us from "the aesthetic."
Connect-Peach2337 said:
Banning water bottles wouldn’t even cross my mind, not because it’s unreasonable, but because who the f even thinks of that?
linija said:
I would've left.
erinrachelcat said:
Oof I went to a wedding full sun, no shade (except at the very back) years ago in the summertime. I walked to the back (from the front row because my husband was kinda in the wedding), to score some shade for a bit and the bride GLARED at me. If it's summer and outside, and there is no natural shade, you gotta rent that tent, y'all.
pizzasauce85 said:
Bride was an idiot for not providing a pretty refillable water bottle to every guests as part of the aesthetic…plus it doubles as a favor.