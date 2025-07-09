Bride nearly gives all guests heatstroke for 'the aesthetic,' 'LET YOUR GUESTS DRINK WATER.'

"Bride banned water bottles because they didn’t match the aesthetic and almost gave us heatstroke..."

So last summer, I attended the most visually stunning, physically brutal wedding of my life. The bride was super into minimalist Pinterest vibes ,everything was beige, blush, and white. Like, painfully curated.

No loud colors, no mismatched chairs, even the waiters had to wear off-white. It honestly looked like a lifestyle photoshoot, until you realized it was 102°F outside and we were all sweating through our linen outfits.

Here’s the kicker: she banned water bottles. Yes. Like, completely banned. No plastic, no reusable bottles, no nothing. Because they didn’t fit the aesthetic. She apparently thought water bottles in photos would ruin the vibe.

Instead, there were these tiny cucumber-mint spritzers being passed around before the ceremony. Cute, yes. Hydrating? Absolutely not. Each glass was maybe 3 sips max. And the ceremony lasted 45 minutes in direct sun, no fans, no shade.