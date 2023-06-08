Bride photoshops bridesmaid's 'grief' necklace out of wedding pics. Bridesmaid freaks.

However, I didn't see this as a huge hill to die on since I've read about editing wedding photos online and that it's a way for everyone to be happy. So, she wore it in the photos and I asked my sister if she could do me a solid and edit two versions of the photo - one copy with the necklace in for Hannah and one with the necklace without for me. I ended up having that photo printed and put up in the dining room of me and all of my bridesmaids.