Bride shames rude wedding guests, 'I could have invited two people in their place!' 'LESSON LEARNED.'

The self-control I displayed on my wedding day was admirable, if I do say so myself! Save the dates went out 1.5 years in advance as we had guests from other states and countries. We made it clear in a kind way that it was a child-free wedding.
Pia and her husband Sven RSVPd yes, but when I looked at the song request tab on our online form, she had written, “Little one loves blah song so please play it to get him dancing.” I kindly reminded her that it was an adult-only event and she confirmed it was only her and her husband attending. Okay.
Mere minutes after the ceremony we were basking in the glow and were being hurried by our photographers. P&S were hovering over by the side and it puzzled me so I greeted them. That’s when Pia informed me that they wouldn’t be attending the reception because they “had to pick up little one from day care???” Um, excuse me?
I could have invited two people in their place (we were trying to keep it small and already felt guilty for leaving people out) and instead we paid for two empty chairs. Not even a card and then an instagram photo of them saying, “celebrating the wedding of a dear friend.” My sibling refuses to invite them to their wedding next year. Lesson learned.
The wedding was on a Friday. We organized a bus for guests from ceremony to reception. Love kids but decided on a child-free wedding- not too many of our friends actually have them (those who do are all under 3).
However we did offer for the breastfeeding ones to come along, but all of them declined and wanted a night off! Husbands or parents stayed with them. We even had a nursing chair in the bridal room just in case baby wouldn’t take the bottle.
Their child is 4 and very, sorry to say, disruptive. The couple in question live in my city, so no interstate or international travel for them. I was upset because my husband and I worked so hard to pay for this wedding- we did it all ourselves. And because I literally had got married not two minutes before. And because they told me on the DAY.
The instagram post felt false to me, because they didn’t really celebrate our wedding. They left halfway through. I would have rsvp’d properly. I would have completely understood if there had been an emergency, but they seemed unhurried and casual in their words and attitude.
Meganmarie_1 said:
They were 100% going to bring their toddler until you explicitly told them they couldn’t. Then the butthurt began. IMO she wanted you to feel bad over the exclusion of their precious offspring. That can‘t happen with an undramatic rsvp. Plus who expects a wedding music list to cater to their toddler?
good_dean said:
The couple deliberately misled you, RSVP'd yes to a dinner they didn't plan on attending (at $100/plate), taking the space of other guests who would've happily come.
All because you didn't allow them to bring their child. We have to take them at face value as to their reason for leaving. When you RSVP to a wedding, it's for the reception. When people say they have to keep the guest list small, it's never because of the ceremony. Come on.
annakarenina66 said:
The best revenge is living well. put gorgeous pics up from the wedding reception and tag your friends that stayed. Social media clout matters to them - you had a brilliant day with brilliant friends and don't say a word about them. Forget the money - it was already gone. I'd just withdraw from their lives silently. if they ask to meet up you're busy. forever.
sqwizzles said:
Idk why people get so butthurt about not being able to take their kids to weddings. Even my friends with small children love child free weddings, excuse to cut loose for a weekend.
epicpillowcase said:
"Their child is 4 and very, sorry to say, disruptive." Strong Venn overlap between people who are entitled about bringing their kid everywhere, and said kid being a brat. You know it's true.
Due_Excitement5909 said:
People do weird stuff when it comes to Weddings. Every wedding has at least one story of someone doing something entitled like this.