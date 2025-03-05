Bride SHAMELESSLY divides wedding guests into 'tiers,' 'we don't talk to that couple anymore.'

Back in 2019, we were out at brunch with a group of friends. We don't see them regularly but make an effort to catch up from time to time. We were also in the wedding stage of our lives and everyone was invited to everyone else's weddings.
Except this one engaged couple. The bride has always been a pretty self serving person, but she's very charismatic and that glamor hides the narcissism incredibly well. The groom just goes along with whatever the bride says.
So during brunch, I was talking to the groom and asked him how the wedding preparations were going along, and he replied that everything was pretty much sorted. They had all the (digital) invitations sent out and RSVPs had already started coming in.
It was pretty clear from there that my husband and I weren't on the guest list, but we were perfectly fine with that. You do you, bride and groom. Fast forward a few months later, maybe 6 weeks out from their wedding, we suddenly receive an invitation. It was worded in a way that made it sound like everyone was getting a late invitation. But we knew we were the backup seat fillers.
The wedding was 1.5 hours drive away, and I had just moved into my second trimester, so we RSVP'd no. The message we got back from the bride was... Not polite. But whatever. We thought this was the end of it, but no.
There were more guest tiers. 3 days out from their wedding, one of our friends gets an invitation. Not only did they insist he RSVP yes immediately, but to also not forget that his seat was costing them $300 and he should be getting a gift of equal value.
The friend was pretty flabbergasted and RSVP'd no, obviously. The message from the bride was again...not polite. So the bride and groom have their wedding, I'm sure everything was magical and perfect. And you'd think that this would finally be the end of it?
Well, come 2020 we have lockdowns. So instead of the brunch catch ups, we do a zoom party. And for those of you who have zoomed before, you know you can be pretty creative with your background.
The bride chose to do a looped video of her wedding dance as her background. But when nobody mentioned it after maybe 15 minutes of chatting, she stopped everyone from talking, called out the people who hadn't attended her wedding and said "I have had my first dance as my background this whole time and none of you have commented on it.
You didn't come to my wedding and I spent a lot of time practicing, so the least you can do is watch it!" What. The. Fill in the blank with your choice of expletive. We don't talk to that couple anymore.
The response to me and my husband was along the lines of "I attended your wedding and gave you a nice gift and now you're shafting me just because you can't be bothered driving 1.5 hours?? You two are being so selfish."
We would have actually been more than happy to gift them something even if we didn't attend, but that clearly went out the door. Our friend who got the extremely last minute invite received this (paraphrased) response after RSVPing no: "You should be grateful we even invited you, clearly you're the friend nobody likes in the group." Which is not true at all, we love that friend.
BoudiccasJustice said:
Big main character energy right there.
sparksgirl1223 said:
Anyone who demands a gift equal to how much it's costing to host me is getting a hand can opener, regardless of whether I can afford more. Demanding I watch your first dance a year later because i didn't/couldn't attend...omg no.
Bird_Brain4101112 said:
I have a sneaking suspicion that the demand for a gift to cover the plate is why she had so many open spots literally days before the wedding.
Most-Pangolin-9874 said:
I'd have left the zoom party after that! How rude! Smart move cutting them out of your life.
pocket_Ninja456 said:
If I had the chutzpah I’d say, “oh I’m so sorry, I didn’t realize you were that insecure that you needed someone to comment on that.”
Francesca_N_Furter said:
I would have LOVED that zoom call. So, I am guessing from the tone of this that nobody called out the dance background tantrum...Please tell me someone made fun of her.
McVinney512 said:
I once got a “second string” invite. The RSVP due date was the day I got it. I truthfully had other plans but checking the "No" box felt good.