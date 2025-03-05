Bride SHAMELESSLY divides wedding guests into 'tiers,' 'we don't talk to that couple anymore.'

The bride chose to do a looped video of her wedding dance as her background. But when nobody mentioned it after maybe 15 minutes of chatting, she stopped everyone from talking, called out the people who hadn't attended her wedding and said "I have had my first dance as my background this whole time and none of you have commented on it.

You didn't come to my wedding and I spent a lot of time practicing, so the least you can do is watch it!" What. The. Fill in the blank with your choice of expletive. We don't talk to that couple anymore.

Later, OP responded to a comment explaining the "rude" responses from the bride:

The response to me and my husband was along the lines of "I attended your wedding and gave you a nice gift and now you're shafting me just because you can't be bothered driving 1.5 hours?? You two are being so selfish."