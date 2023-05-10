Bride's sis is getting married soon. Sis makes threat, 'tone down your fancy wedding.'

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:
Im getting married in July, my sister Ash is getting married in June. The weddings were not planned to be so close, it just kind of worked out that way. I got engaged first but her husband is in the military so they had to rush things a little bit and either get married on 5 months notice or wait a lot longer.
My family grew up what would be considered lower middle class. My parents are gifting Ash $1,000 to help with wedding planning, obviously this doesn't go that far. We have a decent size extended family and lots of friends. Ash is doing everything she can to be thrifty and will end up having around 70 adult guests at her wedding.
She wishes it could be more and with kids, but due to budget cuts had to be made. My fiancee Julie is from a very well off family and with her being their only daughter they are being extremely generous with the wedding budget. I don't want to say how much they've given us but it's more than most households make in a year. It still feels a little surreal marrying into a family like this but I will say they've been nothing but kind to me and Ive never felt judged by them.