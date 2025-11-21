'Bride spots a woman she doesn't know in her wedding photos...'

Hi everyone! My husband and I had 100 guests for our wedding. Everyone invited were people dear to us and we really had to think of the guest list to be able to stick to the 100 headcount. The invitations were also very clear on how many seats were reserved for you.
So imagine my surprise when, two months later, we got our photos back and I saw a woman we both didn't know. I figured maybe a relative randomly brought someone else (wouldn't be surprising as they've done it to previous events) but my parents had no idea either. I brought up my confusion with a bridesmaid later on and she knew who it was.
Turns out one of our high school friends brought her mom! I truly don't understand what goes on in people's head when they decide things like this. Our catering and the seats were only for 100 people. Do they not realize food won't just magically appear to feed the extra person?
That an extra chair won't just turn up out of nowhere? Someone wasn't able to go at the last minute because he got a fever the night before so there was thankfully one extra seat, but it was literally just that one person that couldn't make it. Imagine if he was able to. Where would the mom go?
Cryptographer_Away said :
Bahahaha. I had a VERY similar experience. There’s an additional 10 folks in our ceremony photos who were clients of my workplace. All elderly ladies, not invited, but very interested in the whole planning process etc.
They apparently bullied my parent into disclosing the details (which I’m genuinely impressed by, as we shifted time/location 3 days out due to weather impacts at our OG spot).
They didn’t stick around for the reception, so remain as a funny background visual relic of that era of our lives. I’ve since sent flowers to several of their funerals.
mouldymolly13 said:
How weird she would even want to go to a wedding of someone she didn't even know.
jbarinsd said:
I had no idea who the person was that caught my bouquet. Later she was ID’d as the date of a friend of my husband’s who wasn’t given a plus one. Not even his girlfriend, just a date. Of course she was all over the pictures too.
Lower_Alternative770 said:
It's still rude and ignorant. I don't care if food and chairs suddenly appear. That's not the point.
Cautious_Lucious said:
Tbh if someone snuck their mum into my wedding and I found out after the fact, I’d think it’s kinda cute.
A3593 said:
Frustrating, selfish and inconsiderate.