"Bride spots a woman she doesn't know in her wedding photos..."

Hi everyone! My husband and I had 100 guests for our wedding. Everyone invited were people dear to us and we really had to think of the guest list to be able to stick to the 100 headcount. The invitations were also very clear on how many seats were reserved for you.

So imagine my surprise when, two months later, we got our photos back and I saw a woman we both didn't know. I figured maybe a relative randomly brought someone else (wouldn't be surprising as they've done it to previous events) but my parents had no idea either. I brought up my confusion with a bridesmaid later on and she knew who it was.