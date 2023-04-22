Bride threatened by SIL and bro. 'If your wedding is better than ours, we won't come.'

When this woman is annoyed with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for having a "better" wedding than my SIL?"

II'm (29f) from a middle-class family and have an older brother (35m), let's call him Adrian. He is a self-taught software engineer and makes pretty good money.

A little over 1 year ago he married his girlfriend (28f) of 6 years, let's call her Heather. She's not a bad person but I think she's a little bit spoiled. She's the type that loves to brag about all the expensive stuff her husband bought her and their wedding was pretty extravagant. She still loves to talk about how it was the most amazing wedding she's "ever been to". My brother is kind of wrapped around her finger but it never really mattered until now.