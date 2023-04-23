Bride wants to help bridesmaids lose weight before she marries a 'gym rat.' AITA?

When this bride is concerned for her bridesmaids, she asks Reddit:
I am marrying a gym rat personal trainer. And I helped him when he was getting certified and, in the process, I lost 30 lbs and haven't felt better not just about how I look, but I feel less fatigued and have more energy.
I have a few bridesmaids who are overweight. And they mention it a lot, which I get because were friends and we vent about things like our insecurities. I don't care about their weight. I want them in my wedding because they're my close friends.
But they've made little comments about how they always want to lose weight and hope they don't look awful in their dress and all of that. At the time, I immediately told them they'd look great because I never want them to feel bad about how they look. But after I thought about it, I have some really great weight loss tips that I used that changed my life.