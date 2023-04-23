Bride wants to help bridesmaids lose weight before she marries a 'gym rat.' AITA?

When this bride is concerned for her bridesmaids, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I offered to help bridesmaids diet before my wedding?"

I am marrying a gym rat personal trainer. And I helped him when he was getting certified and, in the process, I lost 30 lbs and haven't felt better not just about how I look, but I feel less fatigued and have more energy.

I have a few bridesmaids who are overweight. And they mention it a lot, which I get because were friends and we vent about things like our insecurities. I don't care about their weight. I want them in my wedding because they're my close friends.