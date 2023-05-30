Bride livid about SIL's white dress at wedding. SIL says, 'so? you're wearing pants.'

When this bride is angry with her SIL's behavior, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for upstaging my SIL at MY wedding? Bear with me. This situation is complicated.'

So I (25F) recently married my fiance (27M). Our weeding was absolutely beautiful and how I always imagined it except for one issue. My older brother (28M) married his wife (28F) two years ago.

Their wedding was beautiful but my SIL couldn't afford her dream dress because it was too expensive (it was a designer dress) and had to settle for the cheaper option. I on the other hand never wanted a wedding dress, I hate how I feel in dresses and when I was 10 no family member could make me wear one. So instead of a wedding dress I decided to wore a white flared pants with ruffles, similar to the one of ABBAs jumpsuit.