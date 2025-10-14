Bridesmaid shares horror story: "my best friend's wedding was the WORST..."

Come 8pm, we were all exhausted but we rallied and ate our crusty potluck food while the seven of us shared a solitary bottle of champagne. It was nice to catch up and chat.

The morning of the wedding, we all got dressed and did our makeup and then the other bridesmaids started freaking out because they didn't know how to do their hair and the bride said we all needed to try to do something with our hair.

As a mom of two daughters, I stepped in and did the hair of 4 of the bridesmaids and had to scramble to do my own before the ceremony. The bride had a hair stylist and makeup artist come in. If she had offered, I gladly would have paid to have mine done but it was not an option at that point.