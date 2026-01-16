Bridesmaid shares horror story: 'Maid of Honor pocketed all the money.' UPDATED

I'm a bridesmaid and just found all of this out. The bride (A) has her younger sister (B) as her MOH. Myself and the other 4 bridesmaids are all hometown friends of A so we've known B since she was little. B is a POS. She's the typical spoiled, babied younger sibling who was never held accountable of her actions and people always excused her behavior because "that's how B is."
We knew she'd be the MOH cuz A adores her little sister. And A is also a sweet heart that forgives easy. Come to the bachelorette. It was an easy, local weekend. The Airbnb B picked out was great and the activities we did were all fun and seemed very reasonable. We were all honestly surprised at how well she did!
Until we got the Venmo request at the end of the weekend....which was suspiciously a lot for what we estimated everything would of cost. It was a red flag that she didn't ask us for money for the Airbnb ahead of time. Stating shed just give us all a final bill at the end of the weekend.
None of us wanted to be the girl that asks for an itemized list of everything so we just paid up and went on our merry way. Wellllll that was a month ago. The wedding is in a week and their cousin who was at the bachelorette who I happen to know from college texted me and SPILLED EVERYTHING.
Turns out A&Bs mom paid for everything. B used her mom's credit card for the Airbnb, the decorations, the food, and even the drinks she got at the bar! And when we Venmo'd her the money she not only pocketed all of it, SHE ADDED AN EXTRA $50 TO ALL OUR TABS.
She told all of this to the cousin in confidence apparently justifying it by saying she's broke and owes a friend money for going to Coachella earlier this year and this was her plan all along.
I told the rest of the bridesmaids this and they're livid. One girl wants to tell the bride. One girl wants to drive to Bs house and demand her money back. One girl took the time to estimate how much B made off us and came up with almost 3K. I'm just at a loss. I've known B since she was 8. I know she's a POS. But this is a whole new level.
taj605 said:
Tell the mom
Jenuptoolate said:
Tell B’s Mom. She paid for everything and should be made aware that her daughter scammed you all.
completedett said:
Tell the bride and the mom. Get your money back. B is like this because her family enable her including the bride. Let them pay for her. Update please after.
spencermiddleton said:
“Sorry I didn’t thank you for your generosity with the bachelorette party MOB, but I didn’t realize you’d paid for the accommodations because B had us all pay $XXX for it and didn’t tell us you had contributed."
Fit_Butterscotch7103 said:
Agree. Tell the Mom - make sure the transaction is reversed at some point (at least after the wedding), this should serve as a lesson and reminder to B to not take others for granted.
tintinsays said:
My “friend” tried to do something like this. Another friend caught on and brought it to my attention. Fortunately, the money was returned and used for the actual bachelorette and I’ve never been in contact with the first friend again. I’m so grateful for my friend’s understanding of that situation and for making the difficult decision to trouble me with it. Just my own experience. Best of luck; it’s not easy.
Since a lot of you asked for an update here it is. After I had made my post here (which btw got wayyy more attention than I expected) things took an unexpected turn. Last Thursday night I get a text from the cousin who was at the bachelorette who told me of Bs misdoings.
She asked when I'd be arriving at the hotel for the rehearsal Friday and "had a lot to unload." She told me to meet her in her hotel room as soon as I checked in. So I did and this was what she told me: I was apparently not the only one the cousin spilled the beans to. Cousin (C) also told her mom.
Who is B's moms sister. I guess there's been a lot of drama between the two families and some of B's shenanigans is a part of it. Some examples she gave was B buying Cs little brother alcohol, B bringing friends to the shared lake house and trashing it, and other little stuff that's been slowly pissing Cs mom off for a while.
I guess Cs mom had enough and called Bs mom and lost her crap on her sister. They fought. Bs mom apparently had an excuse for all of her daughters behavior. When it came to the subject of the bachelorette Bs mom said she knew B used her credit card and claimed B paid her back.
Cs mom calls bullcrap but who knows. She said the extra $50 must have been due to B being "bad at math" and must've miscalculated the amount. Bs mom will rectify the situation by giving back the upcharge to all the bridesmaids.
This is why C asked to speak to me. She wanted to give us the heads up that Bs mom was going to ask to speak to all the bridesmaids without A around (she still knows nothing). And give us our money back.
Well that's exactly what happened. Bs mom asked us at the rehearsal dinner to meet her for breakfast the morning of the wedding. When she did, she had a crisp $50 bill for all of us. She apologized for the "misunderstanding" with the upcharge and asked us all, with the most "please just slip this under the rug" look, that today is about A and no one else. And that should be our focus. We....agreed.
The wedding was beautiful and lovely. We all were cold to B but careful to not let A notice. Bs MOH speech was a drunken train wreck and I swear I could hear laughter from Cs family table.
So not exactly a happy ending. B is still a POS. Ideally someone would have set her straight but no one was willing to do it for the sake of As happiness. At least for now, B will probably still get away with her crappy behavior.