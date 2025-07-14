Bridesmaid shares Bridezilla saga: 'they ended up divorcing not soon after...'

The bride was a friend of my sibling and not me, but I was always friendly as she was always at my house growing up. We ended up hanging out here and there while my sibling was away at school but I never considered her very close.
Fast forward a few months and she’s engaged to her fiancée who is also a very close friend of my sibling, they’re all in the same friend group. I was of course happy and took her out for dinner to celebrate, and instead of enjoying the free dinner she ended up costing me way more by asking me to be her bridesmaid. As many would be, I was so surprised and my brain went blank that I agreed.
Soon after that when the pressure came and I regretted my decision. The bachelorette party was the same night as a close family member’s wedding out of town. As soon as she was throwing out dates for it I said immediately I couldn’t be there because of the wedding. That turned into a multi day event of guilt and manipulation.
Then came the dress selection. The bride was a size 0 on a bad day, where I was plus sized at the time. And normally that’s never an issue for me, I was comfortable with myself, however she insisted I try on straight sized dresses and said they’d fit because I’m not that much bigger than her.
I was very self aware and told her I’m not doing it and risking getting stuck or ripping the dress. So in the middle of the store she had a meltdown and had her equally unpleasant sister yell at me for being uncooperative. I should have walked away at that point but I must have been really understanding because I didn’t back out just yet.
Around that time my mom was quite sick, and she took a turn and the outlook was not good. And then my car died on me, so between having to buy a new car and worrying about my mom, I let her know that I need to back out.
I was transparent about how between my mom and the financial burden this was becoming, on top of having to now buy another car, I couldn’t do it. Silly me thinking she’d be understanding.
She put me on blast - over text of course because why be an adult now and have some empathy. She accused me of exaggerating about my mom’s health because my sibling didn’t tell her what was going on (who lived hours away whereas I lived minutes away from mom)...
I should have saved for a new car and her wedding. Needless to say, I told my sibling and he didn’t speak to her leading up to the wedding and then never again since. They ended up divorcing soon after that, surprise surprise.
czerw1tl said:
Dodged a bullet!
Bushel-and-Peck1887 said:
Absolutely wild. One of my bridesmaid’s mom has been going through treatment for pancreatic cancer (she had a whipple surgery, outlook is looking extremely positive, thank god) and I’ve been telling her over and over that if at any point she needed to back out, she can and I would totally understand. I’m thankful she hasn’t felt the need to, but I cannot imagine getting mad at someone for that. Ridiculous!
aking937 said:
I was part of a wedding party, in our early 20’s…used all my vacation time for the year on this wedding and got nothing but shit on. We have not spoken since that day but were friends since grade 4.
Everything was over 2 hours away….early in my career. I showed up to the rehearsal dinner a little late, phone call to give me shit about being late…it was a back yard bbq…no one mentioned there was no food left. Like can you stop and grab stuff, instead a call to give me crap. Really??? There were kids that didn’t eat…
pinkdream1206 said:
People take weddings too seriously and not the actual marriage serious enough. I will never be a part of one. No thanks.
Attentions_Bright12 said:
You're saying she "addressed the room" by putting you on blast? She accused you of exaggerating your mom's illness to the audience of other bridesmaids, or something like that?? Yikes. I hope the response wasn't to pile on behind her.
Also, side note: "The bride was a size 0 on a bad day, where I was plus sized at the time." It depresses me so much having women sorting themselves out on the hierarchy of thinness. Here we have the "size 0" thing too. Lawd above, it is so strange to have a size "zero" or even "double zero." It's like women are supposed to be aiming at the goal of being nothing.
Specific-Frosting730 said:
The level of selfishness is despicable.