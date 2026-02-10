'I called a divorce attorney after my husband lied. Am I overreacting?'

Saturday he finally texts that he has service again and is coming home. I ignored his text. He called, but I was driving with our daughter in the car so a call wasn’t appropriate.

When I could I texted him calling him out on his lie. He doubled down and said he didn’t lie, it was a change in plan because by the time he knew our daughters start time was late enough that he could go, it was too late to invite his brother.

It’s now Monday. He’s been living out of our basement or at work so he has not tried to talk to me at all and instead is taking the stand that he’s mad at me for being mad. IMO he lied to me. He manipulated me. Instead of apologizing when he was caught, doubled down and is using my anger against me. The fact is, I no longer can trust him and contacted an attorney. So… Am I overreacting?