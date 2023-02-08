Mom cancels daughter's surprise marriage proposal after her BF's 'gross' behavior.

When this mom is angry with his daughter's boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for cancelling the surprise marriage proposal after what my daughter's boyfriend said about my son?"

My daughter “Jaelinn” and her boyfriend ”James” (both 25) have been dating for two years, and he's been living with my family for one. All this time, our families have come to know each other through word of mouth only. Despite living only a few miles away, we've never met in person.

I don't ”dislike” James, but neither am I a fan. He's okay most of the time, but sometimes he treats Jaelinn poorly.

He's short-tempered with her, he orders her around too much, and he often speaks to her in a condescending tone. Perhaps equally disturbing, his attitudes toward just about everything are radically right-wing.