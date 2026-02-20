"I caught my boss cheating with his wife’s best friend..." UPDATED 3X

After HR, the day began as usual we attended a morning meeting during said meeting I noticed how often my boss would avoid eye contact with me and every time I did look his way (which was often as he speaks the most) he always made it a point to look away from my side of the conference room…

Fast forward to around lunch time, a group of us had ordered in & would work through our lunch together, we do this work through lunch thing a couple of times a week it’s a time for us to bounce ideas off one another, check our progress on various projects, help out where its needed etc, it’s usually reserved for employees with no senior members (although that’s not a rule it’s just what we’ve always done).