"I caught my boss cheating with his wife’s best friend..." UPDATED 3X

Our company was celebrating securing another five year contract with a massive client, we do these office parties quite often with every big-ish achievement, it’s our bosses way of appreciating our work (bonuses are awarded too) & to boost morale as the workload can get intense.
Anyway the party was well underway in our bosses house, everyone was drunk indulging in good food and generally having a good time, needing the bathroom I excused myself and headed for the basement bathroom, everyone always forgets it’s there so I knew it would be empty.
I blame it on the alcohol or perhaps the loud music just above but I didn’t hear anything to give me warning of the horror of what I would witness until I stumbled into the unlocked bathroom and saw my boss' wife’s best friend, (also an employee of his) riding my boss as he sat on top of the toilet.
I rushed out immediately after, I didn’t even hesitate I headed straight for the front door walked for what felt like forever then called myself an Uber home. This all happened last night and I’ve just woken up with a killer hangover bracing for the impact for the awkward encounter I’ll have with my boss on Monday…lol.
I wrote a more detailed version of events within my email, I also scheduled a meeting with HR to get ahead of the issue. I had the meeting scheduled on Monday about an hour before people usually start coming in.
We decided to keep the recording of the meeting informal and keep all the notes in my file simply because it wouldn’t lead to an official investigation, the mistress and my boss are in two different departments my boss isn’t technically her direct boss which means the dating rules between them are in a grey area, I don’t really care about that anyway as I was worried about my job security.
After HR, the day began as usual we attended a morning meeting during said meeting I noticed how often my boss would avoid eye contact with me and every time I did look his way (which was often as he speaks the most) he always made it a point to look away from my side of the conference room…
Fast forward to around lunch time, a group of us had ordered in & would work through our lunch together, we do this work through lunch thing a couple of times a week it’s a time for us to bounce ideas off one another, check our progress on various projects, help out where its needed etc, it’s usually reserved for employees with no senior members (although that’s not a rule it’s just what we’ve always done).
So it was strange for our boss to be there. Still I carried on like nothing was wrong, towards the end of the lunch we had gotten to the topic of the party someone had asked me of my whereabouts at the end of the night and at this point I knew the safest option would be to pretend to be too drunk...
I even gave my boss a few compliments on the food they had prepared, everyone around me bought the story with no issues & I could only hope that my boss did too.
Now on for Tuesday….when things returned back to normal between my boss and I in the morning I assumed he had believed my story from yesterday, only now I see he was merely playing a part.
His mistress cornered me into the ladies toilets, before this incident this woman used to be sweet, caring and a bit of people pleaser think of Charles Boyle from B99 (without the office draw bread fermentation), now she was a vicious version of herself who was completely unrecognizable.
She told me she didn’t buy my story which told me she & my boss had already discussed me, she told me I shouldn’t even think of telling the wife because she wouldn’t believe some employee over her husband and best friend (true)...
She threw in a few insults in between it all then finished it by threatening the ending of my career by mentioning how she has my boss wrapped around her finger, she told me time & time again to keep quiet otherwise things would get messy…
Now this is the part that fills me with immense joy, to the commenter who sent me links to Amazon for spy recording gadgets, you my friend deserve the world! I had bought a pen ready just in case my boss didn’t believe my story on Monday, (like many of you suggested I should be recording all conversations).
When he didn’t pull me aside for a conversation the small pen was forgotten on the inside top pocket of my shirt, the pen has no voice command and basically just records until you hit stop, and since I hit start the second I walked into the office, it recorded my entire day.
So now I’m sitting here on a gold mine as the mistress just confessed to her crimes then threatened me if I didn’t comply. I’m currently brushing up my CV as my amazing boyfriend sifts through the recording to piece everything together.
Ok-Maybe-6335 said:
Yes! Pls tell me you are going to HR! Also, I need that pen! I admire your composure during this strange time. I can't believe the mistress had the nerve to threaten and insult you.
ladyblackbelt2 said:
Pretty dumb move on the mistresses part to make an enemy of the person who has that info on her. Can’t wait for the update.
drbarnowl said:
Take the recording to HR. If they don’t kiss me your butt, take it to an employment lawyer. Also once the dust settles send it to his wife.
bibsmalton said:
I can not believe the NERVE of the mistress. How dare she speak to you like that. I’m just pissed that she decided to take that approach with you. Good on you for getting all this..I truly hope you use this and decimate her. How dare she f with you.
dmpls2102 said:
I have never wanted an update so bad lol. You are the karma queen my friend. I hope you get a raise, a job, and an upfront view of the wife dishing payback to the AP.
jilliejill2020 said:
It seems like another visit to HR is in your future. Please update us when you can. Thank god you had that spy pen and had previously visited HR to cover your ass. What a witch the mistress is; she definitely overplayed her cards! Next update might be, “So, someone at work saw my post and put 2+2 together…” As entertaining as this is, I’m really sorry that you have to deal with this.
I’m going to try and include as much details as I can without drowning on. Let’s start with HR, I found out from my colleagues that they hadn’t reviewed the exit video I made yet, (tbh I didn’t think it would be their top priority) it wasn’t until the rumor mill of the whole situation reached them.
After they did I received an email today from the head of HR, as expected she was shocked to find out the real reason I left as I assured her a few times after our first meeting that things were fine.
She relayed her concerns along with well wishes at first but of course she had to do her job and through ambiguous language it was clear she was as trying to gauge what evidence I had, and how badly it implicated the mistress along with the company too.
I simply replied back that any discussions we needed to have would be when I’m back in the UK and with a lawyer present, she has yet to respond with a time and date. So let’s start with the group chat; keep in mind it doesn’t include all the people I work with, (obviously) just the ones in my department and the ones I make plans with outside of work.
As expected the group chat has been lit up since the whole ordeal and the jokes are still coming in as I type this, most people were shocked and few have said they’ve always suspected the two but they chalked it up with reading too much ‘wattpad’ type’s of books.
Needless to say they are reeling in the drama. They also informed me that my boss (despite booking a holiday himself for the week) had been called into meetings, with HR and a few higher ups. I doubt I would hear more from this, not unless someone had insider knowledge.
What surprised me was that I received a an email in my personal inbox from one of my colleagues, someone who’s not in my department and someone I don’t have regular contact with.
I won’t go into too much detail but basically y’all were right, I wasn’t the only one who’s caught them mid action, only they didn’t see my colleague and at the time he was with his now gf (another company employee) so they just kept their mouths shut. As for the wife, I honesty expected harsh retaliation in fact I had drafted a skeleton email to respond to it if need be.
She completely surprised me, she was extremely apologetic for the whole situation, she knew how much I looked up to my boss and expressed how deeply sorry she was on behalf of her husband and best friend. She revealed to me that she and her husband were in the midst of separating, although she didn’t reveal the reason behind the separation I’m sure we can all assume.
Apparently he was to use his week off to move his stuff out from their house and into an apartment, and now with this new evidence she’s decided not the delay any further and she will be divorcing him. She joked in appreciation for using my bf SIL as a lawyer, but of course she already has one.
We ended the emails with a light felt goodbyes and good lucks to our new futures. Keep in mind everything she tells me I have to believe at face value, I don’t really know this woman and talking through emails/messages you can never really gauge how genuine people are, but at this point I choose to believe her as she hasn’t given me a reason not to.
I’m sure you guys are a little disappointed about the anticlimactic responses but honesty I’m so over the drama I’m glad things are seemingly slowing down. Now I can relax, drink myself stupid with my boyfriend, and if you have any activity recommendations for Cancun let me know! We’re up to trying anything.