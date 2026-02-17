'I caught my husband having an affair with one of our good friends...' UPDATED 2X

It says that perception isn't lining up with reality for you and you have a really well developed coping mechanism for overlooking flaws in people and maybe excusing red flags or problems.

I can't really speculate where that came from, but usually people who were told or shown "reality is what you make it and I insist it be okay!" (my mom was like this) are expert excuse makers, reform school for bad boys matrons, and live pretty deep in denial---I know because I was one.

Also people struggling with their own stuff sometimes pick troubled friends as well and tolerate, overlook, forgive or excuse messed up stuff. A good therapist can work with you to unravel the reasons that led to this in terms of things that you maybe excused or forgave or missed/ignored so it never happens again.

UPDATE: