'I caught my live-in girlfriend of 5 years cheating on me...' UPDATED 6X

About 2 days ago, I came home early to find my girlfriend (Laura) asleep in bed with a coworker of hers. I was too tired and shocked to even want to speak to her anymore, so I left after grabbing a change of clothes and spent the night in a hotel. I got a lot of good advice from people on here which helped me plan my next steps, helped me realize the world isn't over.
Today, I set aside the day to get a number of things done. I deleted her from my contacts, both online and on my phone. I called Laura's sister and asked that she come by to pick up whatever Laura would need for the next few months, but told her I didn't want Laura coming here.
She agreed. Then I boxed up all the things I knew she'd absolutely need; bank bills, phone charger, glasses, those kind of things. I also wrote down all the contact info that she'd need to get her mail redirected.
Her sister came by a little after noon with a few boxes. I helped her pack a bit, but it didn't take long. Clothes, makeup, and a few other things I had missed. She told me as she was leaving that Laura had asked for a transfer at work. I basically ignored that and said goodbye.
If she actually did that, I figure it's something I can't care about right now. From what everyone on here has been saying, now is the time to focus on me. To that end, I called work and confirmed that I had about a week and a half of paid vacation allocated. I won't be necessarily taking them immediately, but it's good to know.
I spent the rest of the day just trying to wallow in fun. I watched two of my favorite Mel Brooks movies while eating some double-cheese macaroni. I picked up a few books from the local Barnes and Noble. And I tried a new game, DayZ, that I'm absolutely terrible at.
I think I've made a clean break and given myself the space I need. But I still feel pretty terrible. All day I was having little forgetful moments that made me feel like crap. While browsing at the bookstore I'd think "she'd love this book." Or while watching a movie, "she always giggles at that part."
I can't help thinking of them, my brain just lurches in gear to start regurgitating memories and thoughts I don't need. I don't know how to get past that, it makes me feel crazy.
I know logically that I need time and distance to figure things out. To regroup. All the same, thinking of spending a month like this makes me feel like I'm struggling to breath. What if I need 3 Months? Or 6? Or longer? I might go insane. I don't know what to do with myself. I don't know what to do with this empty time. I've cut the ripcord and I'm free-falling.
brosinski said:
First: Take a breath. Put your laptop and phone away for the night. Pour yourself a drink. And watch a movie. That should be your schedule right now. Nothing good will come from having your laptop or phone on. Keep them off.
Don't make a drunken mistake. Yes it may seem like a good idea when you are drunk to call her and tell her she is a b. Don't do it. Go ask the front desk to hold your items if you need.
Next: Your priorities should be to separate. You know that needs to happen. But there are many things you need to get started on immediately to try to make it easier.
1) Figure out where you are living. If you are on a joint lease with her then ask your landlord if you can get off of it. If you are alone on the lease kick her ass out. If you own the house, kick her ass out. Feel no sympathy about it because she caused it.
2) Split off your financials with hers. If you have joint bank accounts you need to take the money you contributed and get your own account. If you have payments together then you need to figure out how you want to deal with those (ie car payments)
3) Set a plan to stay away from her. This is the "Delete Facebook" part. She will cry and beg and plead and say how she made a mistake and it will never happen again. Get her way from you, cut contact, hang out with friends, and get a support network.
4) Don't turn to alcohol. Tonight is one thing. But do not make it a regular thing. Being cheated on sucks but if you use alcohol as a crutch then you will be worse for it. Read a book, play video games, go workout, hang out with friends, pick up a sport, etc. There are plenty of healthy releases which will not result in dependency.
5) Finally Take it one day at a time. Such a long relationship will not be easy to get over with. But I promise that if you cut her out of your life, make new friends, get new hobbies, and keep going you will be a crapload better in 6 months.
Sulking in your house isn't how you get over someone. Going out and living life as best as possible is how you get over someone. This relationship is over, there is nothing you can do about that. But you can set yourself on a path to be happier in 6 months.
momma_spitfire said:
You. I like you. You need to wait until you feel ready. There is no timeline. You need to wait until you're sure about what you want to do and you know you can do it. That's all there is to it. t's okay to cry when you have the discussion. It's okay to feel like crap. But once you've made up your mind about what you're going to do, make sure you do it.
jesteridiot said:
Man I just want to say you are what they call a true gentleman. You've handled this better than anyone I've seen.
Kindgen said:
In the end dude, the relationship is finished. Pack up and get out. Break any lease you may be in or find someone to take over the lease but otherwise you need to get as far away from her as you can.
[deleted] said:
You're a man with a house, car and a job. You'll be ok!
I've been back home for a few hours. I made myself a grilled cheese with onions and watched some Cosmos. I almost wish I'd been called in to work, it'd be easier to keep my mind off things. As it is, it's been very hard to resist the urge to call her. I don't know how I'm supposed to settle things either way without contacting her at some point.
In the meantime, I've gotten a few phone messages. A few were from her family, who I'm on very good terms with. I guess at some point yesterday she told them that she'd cheated. Her sister let me know that she'd be staying at her place in a spare bedroom.
And her Dad texted me an apology, saying that he thought he'd raised her better. No messages from her, which I was kind of relieved about. If I heard her voice, I'd be tempted to call. I very nearly blew my top when I saw I'd gotten a text from her coworker. "Sorry dude, I didn't know." Maybe he did, maybe he didn't. I don't really care as long as I never see him again.
I've gotten a lot of advice and support from people, which I really appreciate. A few think I'm some kind of asshole for not immediately throwing her out. I don't agree, but whatever. However, I also received a few really disturbing and virulent messages suggesting I should have taken it much further than that.
If I'm a "Beta" because I didn't send someone to the hospital, then call me a Beta. I'm not out to please people like you, and my heart pumps piss for that kind of BS.
Anyway from the advice I've gotten, it seems like a protracted separation would be the best way to determine how I feel. I don't regret the last 5 years, even given what's happened.
But I need some perspective, and I'm not the type to rush into anything. So I won't be tossing all of her belongings in the trash. What I could use some help with is figuring out the timeframe. How long should I wait? There has to be a discussion at some point.
mezzan1ne said:
I would try to avoid direct contact for at least a few weeks, if there is something you really need to get from her between now and then I would recommend asking her sister/father to ask her and then receive the message from them.
BTW, you're not acting Beta at all, I just think no matter what you are in a losing situation. If you decide to take her back, you'll never be able to trust her again and if you decide to move on then, you lose a relationship that obviously means a good deal to you and has been apart of your life for the last 5 years.. No winners either way :(
Me personally, I wouldn't take her back, she is just sorry she got caught and is still trying to manipulate you with that perfect apology. Don't be a sucker, she doesn't deserve to be in a relationship with anyone until she can grow the f up.
5 years is a long time, and she just threw that in the toilet so she could feel good about herself? Red flags everywhere. Hopefully you can make the right decision for YOU! Good luck!
[deleted] said:
Man trust me the big issue you will always have and will forever be there is if you can trust her. The simple answer to that is no. There is nothing she can do to regain that trust as she had it before and broke it. You will never be 100% certain in the relationship again whether or not if she is faithful.
These are the truths everyone who accepts a partner who cheats and takes them back has to live with. You either will live with the constant doubt or you wont. That is the only decision you need to make, talking to her or not doesn't matter. However from everyone who I have seen accepts a cheater back in the majority of cases relives history again.
kintu said:
You shouldn't get back together even if you don't hate her or forgive her. Do not offer forgiveness where it isn't solicited. She had the choice. She knew what she was doing. It wasn't a drunk mistake and this would have gone on for how long, if you hadn't found out about it.
I get that you really like her and hold her in high regard. But her awareness of her actions and from the looks of it, she deceived the other guy too. You seriously need to evaluate this other person you do not know.
I've taken some of the advice a lot of you good folks gave me and looked into a few projects to occupy myself with. Changing my living space seems to be a big theme, and rearranging just a few things in the apartment has already made me feel a little better.
After talking to the landlord, I also went out and bought a few paint supplies. No murals are planned, but the little splash of blue I slapped over the yellow-beige of one wall has lifted my spirits a bit.
Working out seems to be a little less intuitive. I've never been in terrible shape due to good metabolism, a half-way active lifestyle, and eating habits that are at least better than abysmal. So I'm not quite going from couch to 60, but it's pretty close because I never had any formal training/instruction for either exercising or dieting.
I'm thinking that just getting on a stationary bike for 30 minutes a few times a week might be a good start. But any real advice on what to start with would be appreciated. I might use the vacation time I've accrued to travel somewhere. It feels like a temporary change of scenery may help me get my head on straight too.
ZDoublefister said:
Chin up mate, you're doing good. I couldn't deal with the familiarity, so I ended up moving to another place. If it's an option for you I suggest you could do that.
snsv said:
You know, sooner or later your thoughts of "I think she would like this" would be replaced with I'm glad I'm not with her anymore because this reminds me of something I don't like about her. And then after that you might even go days without even a thought about her. Time heals and you are doing awesome man.
Kavika said:
I'm so happy for you! We're all so very proud. Keep it up. Soon, it'll be time to hit the gym and then you'll really take off.
charlieapplesauce said:
Just enjoy yourself, it seems like you've got everything worked out. Like you said, it'll take time. It'll be weird with her gone, and i'm sure you'll be thinking about it all for a while, but eventually you'll get into a new routine and feel a lot better.
Voleuse said:
You know what, it's completely normal to feel like this. I just got out of a five year relationship too, and I'm living in "our" house now as well. It helped me to move back with my parents for a few months, so I could properly feel sad, have someone cook my meals and do my shopping while I just broke down for a bit.
Once that was over, I started working towards moving back in. I painted the whole house pink (a color he never wanted), got rid of everything that reminded me of him too much and put in some new things I like. This really helped me to make the place my own and living here does not feel like crap anymore.
So that would be my advice: allow yourself to feel like crap for a while, rely on the people around you for a bit. Get some distraction, be social. And once it's not so bad anymore, do some things to make the place your own.
I bet there are some things you could never do to the house because she didn't want a huge tv/pooltable whatever. Doing things you never could because of her can be a really healing experience.
Well. This was a terrible day. I've been trying so goddamn hard to keep my stuff together. I had plans; things to do. Got up for work, my first day back since what happened. I was looking forward to losing myself in the minutiae. So of course I get in a car accident on the way in to work. Of course. All the “progress”” I made gone in the crapper.
I can't remember the accident itself, but I was told I wasn't the one at fault at least. I've got whiplash, a concussion, and my left eye is swollen shut. Add bruises all over and you get the idea.
The doctor wants me to have a CT and MRI done in the morning, so I have to spend the night. I called my folks and told them I’m fine because I don’t want them driving 4 hours just for this. I also let a few coworker buds know what happened, and they promised to cover for me till I can get back.
In the meantime, i'm stuck in this "bed" staring at my smartphone. It's impossible for me to relax. My left hand has had what feels like the world’s largest IV in it since I got here. At one point I was watching the bag empty, counting the milliliters on the pump display down to zero.
I thought that if ii could just get that off, just have the hand free. I'd be a little bit more comfortable. I could maybe sleep. Then the nurse made her rounds and replaced the near empty bag with a new one. I almost cried.
Then Laura came. And it’s like someone twisted my brain. I wanted her here more than anything and at the same time I felt like throwing up. All I could do was look at her. She tried very hard to say something, but started crying before she could get much out. She asked me if I was okay.
I was all prepped for a mono-syllabic reply. The reptilian, calculating part of me at work. She knows I’m vulnerable. Maybe she’s just taking advantage of the situation. Using it to her benefit. Then Laura took my hand and I just dissolved. My body hurts, I’m miserable, and I’m burned out. Tired every way I can be. She squeezed my hand and we both cried. She just kept saying “I’m so sorry” over and over.
It took me a few minutes to compose myself. I wanted Laura to stay so badly, but I knew I shouldn't be having a discussion with the shape I’m in. I thanked her for coming and asked her to leave. Laura was still crying and didn't say anything for a minute. Then she apologized for coming, told me she loved me before she stepped out.
I’m laying here and I feel so powerless. All these projects I had in mind to help are useless. I’m confined to this crappy bed with my thoughts. I can’t even manage 1 step forward, 2 steps back. This sucks. It sucks. No contact, but all I want right now is her fingers ruffling my hair. I don’t how I can do this right now.
I managed to get some sleep yesterday morning, but I was regularly interrupted by nurses so I didn't get a whole lot. The doctor advised I stay at least another night after the MRI results. On the flip side, I got them to give me something to help me sleep, finally got the IV out, a friend from work grabbed my a few things from my apartment. I was going to update last night, but I was just too tired.
My buddy brought my work laptop by accident, so games are out of the question. I should be getting outta here by noon though. "Laura's" sister called and asked if I wanted any food brought by, but I have an idea who'd be making it so I had to decline. I need to wait 2-3 weeks before I can engage in any "heavy" physical activity, so my gym plan is on hold.
But thank you all for the assistance and advice you've given me over the last several days. I felt really pitiful laying in this bed, much less so after I read all the good things most you folks had to say.
I really appreciate the movie and book recommendations; despite the limits my doctor put on me, I'll still have things to do for a while. This has honestly been the worst week of my life. And I don't think I coulda made it through nearly as intact without you.
Huntsmitch said:
Dang. Sounds like my luck. Man all I can say is this stuff hurts obviously, but there are women out there that can be incredible partners and don't manage to cheat, so you just have to keep looking. In the meantime hit that morphine button and watch some Netflix. Godspeed man.
Honduran said:
Powerless?!?! Powerless is the word you used? My man, you are more powerful than 10 of me put together! You managed to tell her to go away! That is huge! I hope you feel proud of yourself. I send you a big hug and a big get well.
sakkaly said:
You seem like a really great guy. You handled the whole situation with your girlfriend really well, when reading it I thought "I think this is the most well-adjusted guy online." You certainly reacted better than I would have in that situation. I'm so sorry you are in the hospital right now. I wish I could do something to help. Get better soon.
BeastlyMe7 said:
Don't let this moment of pain and vulnerability destroy all of the remarkable progress you were making. This does NOT mean it was all for nothing! You are in physical and emotional pain; I don't want to meet a person who is totally fine after dealing with what you have had to deal with recently.
It is very easy for me to tell you to just chin up and "not let it get to you" from over here, but you really have to try. These feelings of misery WILL PASS. I promise you it WILL PASS. You thought the IV bag was never going to drain, right? Well it did, didn't it? You won't be hooked up to that thing forever, and you won't be torn up over this cheating jerk forever, either.
The only silver lining I can find in this, in a really dark way, is that I think/hope she feels like crap right now. I hope she is just rolling in disgust and guilt. I really do. Maybe this will traumatize her enough to keep her from ever cheating on anyone else ever again.
You, my friend, are a spectacular human being. I hope you are feeling okay. You WILL pull through it, I promise. It may take longer than you want it to right now, but you will make it through, and you will be so much stronger on the other side.
Watch some TV or browse the internet some more, talk to your friends/family; do something that will remind you that you are special and that there are great things in the world that make all of this pain bearable. Thank you for inspiring me to keep pushing through the bad things in life.
jackmodern said:
Get an accident attorney. Emotionally this is terrible, but there's a silver lining. You are going to get a very nice settlement for this if you pursue it. Something similar happened to me right before a break up.
I was T-boned at about 45 mph. Sounds like you are in worse shape than me and I came out with 60k net. Its worth mentioning that I think all the pills they put me on after the accident are what caused the break up, I would advise you avoid them as they are dangerous and habit forming.
nobody2000 said:
Okay - first of all - there's a lot of great advice here on how to pass the time in the hospital. Good luck. OP - listen up. You have officially hit rock bottom - I mean...everything can get much worse, but the likelihood of that is much smaller than that of it getting better.
This is the greatest moment of your life right now. I'm not trying to sound like I'm spewing some Tyler Durden BS- I'm honest. You know exactly how bad it gets. You found another man in your bed, you tried to deal with it, ALL your plans got derailed by an accident, and now you're sitting, bored to tears in a hospital bed.
But this too shall pass. From now on, you'll always have a reference point to reflect on as "the crappy time." You've never ever been this broken before, and chances are, you'll never be this broken again. And based on how well you handled your ex visiting you, I'd say you're already well on your way back up that long hill to physical and mental recovery. Wallowing isn't your thing, and this is good.
One day your bruises and cuts will heal. Soon, your eye won't be swollen shut. You'll get a check from your insurance company, and you'll get another form of transportation. Day-by-day, you'll rebuild to a point where you're out of this hole.
...and then you'll remember her. And you'll smile because you'll realize that you didn't think about her for the last day, 2 days, week, etc, and you can appreciate it for what it truly is - just a crappy memory.
And every action that you take from here on out - with the knowledge that things can be worse - well - I hope you'll use this experience to galvanize you - to eliminate fear. You watched a relationship crumble, and you had a slight brush with death within the same week or so.
What can you possibly be afraid of anymore? You're living the first moments of a killer superhero origin story. I hope you use this crappy experience as a jump-off point to rebuilding an awesome life. You'll do it. You'll get past this.
Thanks to everyone who gave me advice and suggestions. I was limited in what I could do by my hospital stay and injury, but despite that I had a great to-do list of books, movies, and other projects. It really helped make my life less unbearable.
I haven't spoken with my ex since she visited me in the hospital. I get updates on what she's doing from her sister very occasionally and I can't help but read them. Whether I trust them or not, I don't know if hearing that she isn't seeing or sleeping with anyone makes me feel better or worse.
Getting back on the job helped a lot. Part of it was the work. Looking over hundreds of design drawings for something like a back-up powerplant coolant system is time-consuming, but absorbs stray thoughts pretty well. My coworkers were an even bigger help.
It's not as though I ever felt left-out or excluded before. After word of what happened got around though, I got invited to little outings every weekend. BBQs, movie nights, trips to the arcade...I was really overwhelmed by it all.
What I really didn't expect was the influx of attention from women. It wasn't all at once, but a few weeks after I got out of the hospital I started to get girls from work asking me out on lunch dates and such.
A few of the guys at work have also been trying to set me up with dates. I felt like crap about myself after what happened and its propped up my confidence a lot to be wanted like that. Its been years since I dated though, so it was both flattering and disconcerting at the same time.
I've only gone on a few dates so far, partly because I couldn't see myself being with someone who wasn't at least a little brainy. I went out a few times now with one girl a few years older than I. I was pretty much dazzled after she started quoting Star Trek: TNG. We went on a movie date and had a really good time.
But for all the good things that are going on right now, I've still been having to work to get through every day. When I'm not at work I feel aimless and sometimes tired or sick. It's a struggle just to focus at times. Every date I've been on turns into an internal exercise in how much I can compare the date to my ex.
Sometimes it seems like everything is on half-mute. And it feels like the best part of my day is when I go to bed. For all the "progress" I've made, I still feel miserable. It doesn't help that part of my brain is always whispering how easy it would be to get back with my ex and start over. I don't know what else to do.
[deleted] said:
I'd ask her sister to stop updating you. It's not healthy for you at all, and it will hinder your healing process.
Inkmonkey1 said:
It's only been a month--you were together five years. That just doesn't recede in four weeks. You will feel crap for a fair while--particularly with the way you found out. But, as these things go, you're having quite the recovery--more dating than you know what to do with, and a packed social calendar.
It's getting better, and it'll keep getting better. And then you'll see your ex in the street one day...and you'll feel nothing at all. Maybe a sense of pity, even. You're already okay--now you're just working your way back to being awesome. Takes a while, is all.
One thing to remember, perhaps, as you start going on dates with new and exciting women--when you compare them to your ex, remember the most important comparison: your date hasn't f'd another guy in the bed you share after five years together just because a pretty dude made eyes at her.
Oh, and as for the brainy thing? Hmm. Again, throwing away five years and a happy, stable relationship just because you can't keep your knickers on when good-looking guys are about? Yeah, that's not brainy at all. That's a special kind of dumb. Onwards and upwards!
[deleted] said:
Sounds like a bit of depression to me. You're getting used to your new lifestyle and it might take awhile to adjust. I promise, someday you will meet someone who will make you smile again. It will come out of no where. Hang in there.
Zorkeldschorken said:
I'm glad you're doing ok. It's going to take time, but you'll eventually get through this. You're doing everything right. You need to tell sister something like this: "Please stop giving me updates on ex.
I'm trying to make a clean break, which is why I don't want to talk to her. I'm not sure if she's using you as some kind of backchannel to send messages to me, or if you're just trying to keep me informed, but please stop." And if she keeps it up, block her too.
BlueBoeuf said:
OP, I'm happy to hear you've been going on dates and getting yourself out there! 5 years is a long time and a lot to move past but I know you'll be able to. It just takes time, hang in there, you're doing great so far!
Pluckyducky01 said:
I'm not sure if it's the same for you but one day I realized it wasn't my ex I missed or the life we had but more the future we could of had. Basically I was mourning what I thought our life was going to be that never would. It was definitely a mourning process that took time.
However I was mourning a figment of my imagination, a future that never was. Stay busy and let it go. Try to not compare the new girls to her or convince yourself that your fellow human beings are all untrustworthy. There is someone out there for all of us.
I've gotten quite a lot of messages requesting an update. I took a two week paid-vacation and my Steam account was recently hacked, so I thought I'd oblige them. To review: it's been over 6 months since I discovered my girlfriend's infidelity. I stopped seeing her shortly following that and aside from a brief visit while I was in the hospital, I haven't seen her since.
I'd say that physically at least, I'm back to firing on all cylinders. I was never really out of "shape" before, but based on the advice of a lot of people here, I took the opportunity to change my diet and exercise habits for the better.
I've made some really nice gains to that effect and, in most respects, I've found I have a lot more energy than before. The only downside is that the cold weather affects me more now. I've been on a nearly a dozen dates in the past several months.
They've all gone well, but it's like I have some internal tic preventing me from taking them seriously. I can't seem to muster the motivation to seriously pursue any romantic relationship. My libido has been near nil as well, despite the opportunities I've had.
But besides that, things generally seem to be improving. In the last few weeks I received a raise, saw some really great live standup, and finished paid my student loans off completely (although they've been calling me for alum donations for over a year the turds). I'll be spending a week or so at my parents house over Christmas, or at least until I get tired of their force-feeding me.
Aside from just doing what I'm doing, I don't know if there's much else I can do. It's not as though things aren't going well for me. I guess I just need to find the right frame of mind. In any case, I'd really like to thank everyone here who's ever given me a kind message or word of advice.
colakoala200 said:
Meh, so you're not really ready to move on yet. You lived with that girl for 5 years, take the time you need. And the alum donation calls will never stop. I remember one time I moved, I had signed the lease at the last minute, and STILL the first piece of mail I got at my new address was a fundraising letter.
It got there before I moved in, my roommates had it waiting for me. Those people are like squirrels trying to get at my bird seed. They will NEVER stop.
Inkmonkey1 said:
Yay, glad you're back--I've been wondering about you. It's only six months: you've come a hell of a long way, given the ugliness of the discovery. You've got a ways to go. But you're moving smoothly in the right direction.
Well done sir, well done. And, vindictive, petty, and cruel though it is: I really, really hope the ex is still utterly crushed and emotionally broken. I'm going to continue hoping that.
[deleted] said:
Yeah, 6 months from a 5 year isn't long enough bud. Take your time, don't rush into dating. It took me 8 months to get my head straight from a 2.5 yr relationship. Glad to hear you're getting out there though, meeting new people. Take this time to really enjoy your freedom, someday you'll be married and that shit will all be gone brother.
Qikdraw said:
It may take longer. It took me about two years to get over my relationship that lasted five years. Two years I spent being fairly depressed and majorly hooking up with women. Not the best two years of my life. Looking back now, I still want her to do well and I hope that my ex is. She was an awesome girl, but in the end, I'm glad we broke up. I now have a wife I very much love, and have been married for 13 years now.
It does get better, it really does. You've done a lot of really good things to get yourself going again. Keep doing them and one day you'll find that one person you've waited for who will make you a happy man.
AndroidGingerbread said:
A general rule of thumb that I've found to be true is that it takes half the time of the relationship for you to truly heal after a break up.
RustyWine said:
I just want you to know that my heart goes out to you. I dont know why but i'm crying here just thinking of your situation and how difficult it is and here you are still trying to keep strong. You are slowly healing, you will feel like yourself again in time. Just keep strong ok? :)