'I caught my live-in girlfriend of 5 years cheating on me...' UPDATED 6X

brosinski said:

First: Take a breath. Put your laptop and phone away for the night. Pour yourself a drink. And watch a movie. That should be your schedule right now. Nothing good will come from having your laptop or phone on. Keep them off.

Don't make a drunken mistake. Yes it may seem like a good idea when you are drunk to call her and tell her she is a b. Don't do it. Go ask the front desk to hold your items if you need.

Next: Your priorities should be to separate. You know that needs to happen. But there are many things you need to get started on immediately to try to make it easier.

1) Figure out where you are living. If you are on a joint lease with her then ask your landlord if you can get off of it. If you are alone on the lease kick her ass out. If you own the house, kick her ass out. Feel no sympathy about it because she caused it.