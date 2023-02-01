Woman refuses to support sister's stillbirth charity, says, 'I have my reasons.'

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not supporting my sister's stillbirth charity?"

Background info: I (34f) have never had a great relationship with my older sister (36f) but we are civil. She lives near and has a close relationship with our mom. I live in a different country. I am very-low-contact with our mom due to child trauma (I've had extensive therapy.)

I gave birth to a stillborn baby girl in 2017 at 35.5 weeks. It was terrifying and traumatising and, for anyone else who has been in this boat, I highly recommend the charity Sands.

My family were not very supportive. I get it: baby death makes people weird.

My daughter’s death took a huge toll on my mental health. I mention this because I feel it contributes to my anxiety about being TA.