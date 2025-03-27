Church organist shares horror saga of 'the Karen of all Bridezillas!' 'I have a feeling this going to get GOOD.'

The pastor stopped by the organ before the ceremony began to thank me for my professionalism the night before, and also to tell me that he had never experienced anything quite like this wedding in his life. He said he was never more nervous to conduct his ceremony than he was that day because he was not sure how things were going to go.

It’s wedding time! The ceremony begin on time, grandmother actually came down the aisle in her wheelchair, and the bride made her entrance with no selfies taken on her way down the aisle. Her father handed her off to her future husband, and they move into the altar area for the ceremony.