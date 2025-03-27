Church organist shares horror saga of 'the Karen of all Bridezillas!' 'I have a feeling this going to get GOOD.'

I am a church organist in a large metropolitan area. Pre-2020 I would play for approximately 50 weddings a year, with my career total being 488 weddings. It’s safe to say that I’ve seen my share of “difficult brides," along with “crazy mothers of the bride” and a few downright train wrecks. But nothing…and I mean nothing…could have prepared me for this one.
The wedding was at the church where I am employed as the full time organist. The senior pastor was out of town for a family reunion that weekend (planned several years ago) and arranged for the pastor friend of his from another church in the area to be the officiant.
That said, the bride’s family are members of the church and my understanding is that the mother of the bride couldn’t believe that the pastor would not cancel his plans to officiate at their wedding, but eventually let it go and moved on to bigger things.
As the organist, never go to the wedding rehearsal. However, church wedding coordinator had let me know that the bride was insisting that I be there. The coordinator let her know that there would be additional fee for me to attend the rehearsal and that I would only be there from 5-6 pm as I had another obligation that evening.
The bride said that would be fine, accepted the additional fee for my services at her rehearsal. Rehearsal day rolls around. I arrived at the church at 4:45 pm. There were three cars in the parking lot - mine, the church wedding coordinator, and one that I did not recognize.
I walked through the sanctuary doors and I noticed there was a woman at the altar putting flowers and candles out. She was wearing a skin tight strapless dress, high heals, hair all blown out, and make up so thick it probably would have taken a paint scraper to peel it off of her.
And a surgical bandage would have had more fabric than her dress did. As I walked to the organ I stopped and said “hi, you must be the bride. I’m _____ and I’m the organist.” She stopped what she was doing, looked at me and said, and I quote, “are you kidding me? I’m the mother of the bride. And I go to church here. I know who you are.”
I was so taken by surprise at her Christian greeting that I simply replied with “oh, I apologize.” She sighed in disgust and told me she didn’t have time for small talk so I went to the organ to wait for the rehearsal to begin.
The coordinator came in a minute or two later and we had our typical small talk, and I shared with her about my interaction with the mother of the bride. She rolled her eyes and said “just wait. I have a feeling this is going to get good.”
5 pm comes and the only other people who were on time were the pastor, the parents of the bride and groom, the grandmothers, and the groom and his groomsmen. 5:15 pm and we are still waiting. The mother of the bride kept telling everyone to be patient and that she was on the way.
The coordinator reminded her that I would be leaving at 6 pm, as would the pastor, as he was contracted for an hour rehearsal. The mother insisted that the hour started from when the rehearsal began, at which time the coordinator whipped out the contract and advised her to read it over again. She backed out and called her daughter any told her to speed up.
A few minutes later, the bride and her bridal party arrived. The bride and her mother could have been identical twins. Also arriving with her was her wedding coordinator who immediately started taking over. Now let me stop and say that’s a big no-no at the church. The requirement is that the Church wedding coordinator deals with all details relating to the service being held at the church.
The contract states that they are welcome to use a wedding coordinator of their choosing to coordinate all other aspects of the wedding outside of the church ceremony, but the church has a full-time wedding coordinator who will take care of all of those details. The bride and her mother had met with the church wedding coordinator on multiple occasions so they were aware of this policy.
The Church wedding coordinator immediately stepped in, and explained to the other coordinator that she would be assuming all responsibilities related to the coordination of the wedding at the church. There was a little back-and-forth between the two, but the other coordinator eventually back down and said she would be glad to help in anyway she could.
At this point, it’s about 5:40 PM and we are just finally getting the rehearsal started. Coordinator got everyone lined up and in their places and it was time to begin practicing the processional. An usher begins to bring the grandmother of the groom down the aisle, who is in a wheelchair.
The bride immediately stops the seating, and says that the grandmother will not be seated during the processional because she refused to have her roll down the aisle in a wheelchair. She needed to walk down on the ushers arm, or she needed to be seated before the ceremony began.
The groom did speak up and tell his fiancé that was not right, and he wanted his grandmother seated during the seating of the family. The groom’s mother also spoke up and said her mother would be seated just like the brides grandmother would be seated and then the mother of the bride got involved...
...and let’s just say that there was a little argument, taking place between the two mothers, the bride, and the groom. The pastor finally got involved and said let’s discuss this following the rehearsal, and we moved on.
It came time for the wedding party to process in, and the 12 bridesmaids and 12 groomsmen, the four flower girls, and the two ring bearers were in place without incident. I start the music for the bride and her father to enter. No enter. Now I will say that the aisle in the church is very very long. But at the same time, I could not figure out why it was taking the bride so long to make it to the front.
As I look out, I noticed that it is because she is taking selfies of herself, the entire walk down the aisle. She and Daddy would take a few steps, stop, and she would snap a picture. And this went on and on and on. She finally finally made it to the front, only to say that she wanted to practice the entire processional again.
The pastor said no, she could practice it at the end of the rehearsal if needed, but we needed to move on. The bride raised a major hissy fit, as did her mother, so we did the whole thing a second time minus the grandmother in the wheelchair. The second time took longer than the first. The same story…
The bride took selfies all the way down the aisle. At this point, it is five minutes after six, five minutes longer than I was supposed to be there. I turned the organ off, closed the lid, lock the organ and got up to leave. The Church wedding coordinator waved goodbye and I told her I would see her tomorrow.
The mother of the bride jumps out of her chair and comes charging at me and grabs my arm and asks me where I’m going, I told her that my contract ended at 6 PM and I was going to another obligation that evening.
She proceeds to tell me what an unprofessional person I am for leaving the rehearsal when it’s not finished, and she would make sure that everyone at the church knew, how I disrespected her daughter and her family at this special event.
And she proceeded to tell me that she would make sure the staff parish relations committee was aware of my rudeness and to not be surprised if I did not have a job come next week. I looked at her, smiled, and did my nicest voice said “ that’s a risk. I’m willing to take. I will see you tomorrow.“
Through all of this craziness, I forgot that there was a soloist who I was supposed to meet with at the rehearsal, yet in the hour I was there never showed up. The Church wedding coordinator phoned me around 8 PM and simply said that I had left way too early because things got good and heated after I had left and that she would fill me in the next day.
She also said the soloist arrived an hour and a half late. They agreed to arrive an hour before the service the next day so we could run through themusic. And then she told me who the soloist was.
The soloist had been a contestant on one of the hit TV music competition shows and had won the competition last season. The bride and the soloist had gone to high school together. I thanked the coordinator for calling me and that was that.
Fast forward to the next day, wedding day. I arrived an hour before the ceremony began, per usual, and the soloist was there along with their agent. I introduced myself to the soloist, and they were actually very friendly and down to earth. We ran through their solos one time and everything came together beautifully.
The soloist sits down next to me at the Oregon, and we had a nice conversation before it was time to start the prelude music. We talked a little about their appearance on television and how their life had changed since winning the competition…just very nice small talk.
I asked how they knew the bride and they told me they went to high school together. And then they said “I can’t believe she asked me to sing at her wedding, because she was the biggest b to met throughout elementary school, middle school, and high school, plus they were next-door neighbors for 10 years.
The bride and her mother had apparently bullied the soloist and their family the entire time they were neighbors. I asked the soloist why they agreed to sing at the wedding after all of the drama that had gone down between the two of them and their response was simple, “I’m getting paid. I can play nice with her for the right amount of money.“
And we had a good chuckle. So me being nosy, I asked what it would cost someone to hire them to sing at their wedding. Their agent told me that the brides mother paid for the soloist and agent to fly halfway across the United States from Los Angeles, two nights of hotel accommodations at a downtown five star hotel, transportation, while in town, and meals, plus the cost of their performance at the wedding.
While she did not give me, a grand total, the wedding performance alone for two songs was $2,500.00. The soloist told me the bride had been able to track them down through some mutual high school acquaintances and that when they finally connected, you would’ve thought they had been best friends their entire life.
The pastor stopped by the organ before the ceremony began to thank me for my professionalism the night before, and also to tell me that he had never experienced anything quite like this wedding in his life. He said he was never more nervous to conduct his ceremony than he was that day because he was not sure how things were going to go.
It’s wedding time! The ceremony begin on time, grandmother actually came down the aisle in her wheelchair, and the bride made her entrance with no selfies taken on her way down the aisle. Her father handed her off to her future husband, and they move into the altar area for the ceremony.
As the service move forward, the soloist leaned over to me and said, “is it me or is her cell phone sticking out of the top of her dress?” Why yes, yes, it was. She had packed her cell phone into her bra. Here is this bride dolled up to the hills, looking as it if it taken her days to get her hair and her makeup done just right, a gorgeous and obviously very expensive dress, and her cell phone stuck between her two boobs.
I couldn’t help but laugh because the photographer is taking pictures this entire time and I’m not sure that the bride realized you could see her phone, but I am sure they made for some beautiful wedding portraits. Lol!
The soloist sang before the exchanging of the vows, and the bride stood there, tearing up, dabbing her eyes with a handkerchief, making sure that everyone saw her emotional moment. At the end of the solo, she blew a kiss to the soloist.
The second solo was right after the exchanging of the rings, and I’ll be damned if she didn’t pull her cell phone out of her bra and stand there and video the performance. Yes, they were a few fake tears and another kiss blown at the conclusion of the song. The cell phone goes right back into her dress.
The ceremony concluded, the bride and groom start to walk out, and it was a repeat of the night before. She whipped that cell phone out and started taking selfies all the way down the aisle. It was ridiculous! The bridal party exited, and then it was time for the parents of the bride and groom to leave. The Grooms’s parents exited without incident.
The bride's parents start walking down the aisle and the brides. Mother starts taking selfies just like her daughter. A few steps down and she would take a picture a few more steps, another picture. After about three starts and stops, Her husband just kept going down the aisle without her! She was anything but happy about it.
She charges after him in the aisle to catch up only to have the heel of her shoe snap and she about took a nose dive straight into the floor. She caught herself, and managed to get out of the sanctuary without a broken nose.
After the guests had left, the bridal party return of the sanctuary for some photos. I am packing up my things to leave, and the soloist agent approached the bride and told her she needed to delete the video on her phone of the soloist performance or she risked legal action, because the contract she signed clearly stated there would be no video taken of this performance.
The bride immediately turned into her legal action, because the contract she signed, clearly stated there would be no video taken of this performance. The bride immediately turned into bridezilla and began to argue with the agent, telling her to butt out and that the wedding was over and there was nothing she could do about it.
While I was ready to leave and go home, I started to pack my things up even slower because I didn’t want to miss anything! This argument went on for a good five minutes, but finally the bride gave in, pulled her cell phone out of her bra, and deleted the video.
The agent then told her to make sure she deleted the he agent then told her to make sure she deleted the video out of her delete folder and she was not leaving until she saw her do it. The bride gave in and showed her phone to the agent and I guess all was good from there.
The soloist and I walked out together, and as we are walking out I waved goodbye to the bride, and she actually had the nerve to flip both of us off. At that point, the visiting pastor said “I’m done.“ He looked at the groom and said, “please know that I will be praying for you.” And he walked out.
I went home with a good story to tell. But it doesn’t end there. The next week at our staff meeting, we were telling the pastor all about the nightmare wedding. He had already heard about it from his pastor friend, but said he really thought we were pulling a big joke on him.
That was until a few days later when the mother of the bride came in demanding that the church refund all of the ceremony fees (sanctuary rental, housekeeping, security, organist, coordinator and pastor fees) because we had been such unprofessional assholes throughout the entire weekend of the wedding.
The pastor told her that would not be happening and that from his understanding the aholes were her and her daughter. She left after telling him that we would be hearing from her attorney.
Fast-forward six months…the pastor called me and the wedding coordinator into his office one afternoon. He shared that the bride's father had come in that morning, wanting to apologize for the entire crapshow of a wedding and how embarrassed he was and how everything played out.
He told the pastor that he wanted to stand up and shut the whole thing down after the first Meltdown in the rehearsal, but he knew that there would be held to pay if he didn’t play along. He then proceeded to share that the bride and groom had already separated. The groom, who is apparently a very nice young man woke up and realized that he had made a huge mistake.
He had married a Karen. He said that his daughter returned home one day to find that he had packed his bags and had left. He then told the pastor that he had filed for divorce from his wife.
He told the pastor not to worry about hearing from her attorney for a refund of the wedding fees, because not a day goes by that she doesn’t threaten someone with the wrath of her attorney, who does not exist. He said that if we ever did hear from an attorney, to let him know, and he would gladly speak up on behalf of the church and refusing to refund the money.
He said that we deserved 10 times the amount for what we were forced to deal with. A year later, and we have not heard from a lawyer, and not another word from the mother or the bride.
The bride's, father, however, is in church almost every Sunday. He is as nice and normal a man as you would ever want to meet. Since divorcing his wife, he has not been in contact with his daughter. He has started to date a lovely woman that he met at the church.
Since he has left his wife, he looks about 10 years younger and appears to be living his best life. Perhaps in the near future, I will have the opportunity to play for his wedding. I can’t help, but wonder if his ex-wife might get wind of a wedding and show up to create a scene. Stay tuned! If that day ever happens, I will be sure to return with a follow up.
