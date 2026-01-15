Confession: 'I dumped my girlfriend because because I failed her test.'

I (26M) broke up with my girlfriend of 9 months yesterday because I’m apparently supposed to treat her Instagram like a job interview. She posted a black screen to her story with the caption “some people really disappoint you lol.” No context. No explanation. Just that.
So I ignored it. Because I’m not a mind reader and I’m not going to play high school games. I assumed it was about one of her friends or just her being passive aggressive about work or whatever.
Well apparently that was a “test.” She told me I failed because I didn’t message her right away asking what was wrong. She said it showed I “don’t care enough to check in.”
I told her I don’t check Instagram every five minutes and if she has a problem with me she should act like an adult and talk to me instead of fishing for attention through vague stories. She said I was being cold and emotionally unavailable. I said she was being manipulative and immature.
She cried. I packed my stuff. She’s still messaging me telling me I’m heartless for leaving over “one small thing.” But it’s not one small thing. It’s the million little red flags I’ve ignored for too long. The tests. The mood swings. The social media drama. I’m not dating a puzzle I have to solve daily just to avoid a tantrum.
I want peace. Not stories written in invisible ink that I’m expected to decode while she sits there with her arms crossed waiting to see if I love her enough to notice. Done. Blocked. Logged out. I feel like I can breathe again.
Past-Bluebird-4109 said:
I think testing in relationships are a deal breaker. It automatically shows a lack of trust.
teebs86 said:
Good for you for knowing your worth. She was being attention seeking and you handled it maturely. Posting vague statuses for attention is draining on everyone around.
Syntania said:
My husband and I have been married for 16 years. The most we ever test each other is those little IG videos of "What would your BF/GF pick out of these things?"
ilTorroAfterDark said:
The ironic truth is she failed the test...the communication test. If she had an issue or was upset about something she should tell you directly and not play games.
Dear-News-5693 said:
I find it hilarious that adult women are actually doing these things. Even plenty of teenagers would recognize this as stupid and pathetic.
ThanosSnapsSlimJims said:
Testing is really stupid. Anyone who tests their partner deserves to get dumped.