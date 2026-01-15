Confession: 'I dumped my girlfriend because because I failed her test.'

"I dumped my GF because she made a 'test' Instagram story and I failed."

I (26M) broke up with my girlfriend of 9 months yesterday because I’m apparently supposed to treat her Instagram like a job interview. She posted a black screen to her story with the caption “some people really disappoint you lol.” No context. No explanation. Just that.

So I ignored it. Because I’m not a mind reader and I’m not going to play high school games. I assumed it was about one of her friends or just her being passive aggressive about work or whatever.

Well apparently that was a “test.” She told me I failed because I didn’t message her right away asking what was wrong. She said it showed I “don’t care enough to check in.”