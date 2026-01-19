'Confession: I am being blackmailed for cheating on my wife...'

Hi all, I need to get this out somewhere...a bit of background: So my wife is incredible, amazing, brilliant, and the love of my life. We (both 33) own a company together that does financial stuff (keeping it vague), and it's been very successful. We aren't publicly in a relationship, we don't talk about our marriage, or have public social media where it discloses our relationship.
All this is to say, to the public eye, my wife and I are business partners, unmarried, and with our own "separate" marriages. My wife goes by her middle name and maiden name for work, and by her "legal name" when dealing in personal matters. Say her name is Jane Mary Doe, nee Fish, she goes by Jane Doe when not at work and Mary Fish at work.
Now, full disclosure: I did NOT cheat on my wife. We were at a work function and kissed briefly when arriving (in car), and apparently someone saw it. I woke up this morning to an email addressed to me saying that if I don't want my wife, Jane Doe, finding out I'm cheating on her with my business partner, Mary Fish, then I am to pay them off with an amount I won't be listing here, but is quite a sum.
They included photos of me and "Mary" together, and then, and this is the best part, sent a link to Janes facebook page where she notoriously doesn't post her own face anywhere.
Maybe the title should have been "I am being blackmailed for cheating on my wife with my wife." I'm both amused and horrified. Thanks for listening, internet. My wife hasn't stopped laughing to commiserate with me yet, and I needed an ear. Needed to get this out.
--Man_Bear_Pig-- said:
I had a similarish thing happen...I normally have a huge bushy beard, like down my chest...I shaved a few years back and got a message from ex coworker and somewhat of a friend saying he saw my wife out to dinner with another guy...initially panicked for a minute. He then names the business and day...it was me. He had not seen me clean shaven ever.. it made for a good laugh...
marbleheartz said:
Blackmailed for cheating…with your own wife. That scammer really didn’t do the homework.
PrInCeSsPuPpEhDoGe said:
No harm no foul, BUT if you don't want it getting out that y'all are married to the public eye then you need to take this to the police or a PI and have this person tracked down and stopped.
Agisilaus23 said:
You should probably go to the cops. On a separate note, do you like pina coladas?
vimes_left_boot said:
Go to the cops. Blackmail is illegal even if it's attempted by an idiot.
ivymusic said:
I was accused of being a homewrecker to my face while sitting next to my (then) husband at a bar. She thought I was some affair parter I guess? My flabbers were gasted!