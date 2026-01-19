'Confession: I am being blackmailed for cheating on my wife...'

"I am being blackmailed for cheating on my wife..."

Hi all, I need to get this out somewhere...a bit of background: So my wife is incredible, amazing, brilliant, and the love of my life. We (both 33) own a company together that does financial stuff (keeping it vague), and it's been very successful. We aren't publicly in a relationship, we don't talk about our marriage, or have public social media where it discloses our relationship.

All this is to say, to the public eye, my wife and I are business partners, unmarried, and with our own "separate" marriages. My wife goes by her middle name and maiden name for work, and by her "legal name" when dealing in personal matters. Say her name is Jane Mary Doe, nee Fish, she goes by Jane Doe when not at work and Mary Fish at work.